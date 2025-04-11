Terry and Patt Payne Make Extraordinary Scholarship Gift in Honor ...

Gonzaga University is grateful to announce an extraordinary second $5 million gift for scholarships from Terry and Patt Payne, longtime supporters of youth, community development and higher education. As an expression of gratitude for President Thayne McCulloh’s leadership, the Paynes' gift will support economically disadvantaged undergraduate students from Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon as well as provide funds to support the needs of the entire student experience through mentoring, health and counseling and academic advising services. A portion of this gift will also strengthen support and programs for Native American students – reflecting a shared commitment to the future of Gonzaga and the Native communities whose influence continues to shape its story.

As a steadfast partner to the University and to President McCulloh throughout his tenure, Terry has offered not only generous financial support but also invaluable guidance as a trusted advisor. As President McCulloh prepares to conclude his 16-year tenure in July, this gift stands as a testament to the enduring impact of their partnership and shared belief in the transformational power of education.

The impact of this investment will be felt immediately and for generations to come, ensuring that deserving students have the financial support they need to pursue their dreams at Gonzaga University. The Payne gift mirrors the post-Covid extraordinary donation in 2021 – demonstrating their unwavering commitment to Gonzaga’s mission.

Champions of educational access, the Paynes have contributed to Gonzaga’s success in many areas in addition to scholarships – including athletics, student support and the Payne Center for Leadership Development. Gonzaga has over 800 student leaders who facilitate, manage, and impact positive change for over 150 student clubs and organizations, and the Paynes' investment provides leadership cultivation and training to ensure a sustainable impact for years to come.

“The future of our society, of our planet, and certainly of our business community lies in youth,” said Payne in a recent interview with Limitless Magazine. “You need to give them the tools, the intellectual thought—and heart—to do things the right way.” At a time when access to education and leadership development is more critical than ever, Terry and Patt’s generosity directly impacting students, reinforces Gonzaga’s dedication to opportunity, access and education for all.

“Education is a bridge between tradition and transformation, and Terry and Patt Payne understand the power of that bridge to change lives. Their generosity opens doors for so many students, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of opportunity. Beyond their philanthropy, they have been invaluable partners to Gonzaga and to me personally, offering wisdom, guidance and a deep commitment to our Jesuit mission. That they have chosen to make this extraordinary gift at this moment speaks to the depth of their belief in our students and in the future of this institution. I am profoundly grateful for their steadfast support and for all they have done to strengthen Gonzaga and its relationship with the communities we serve.” President Thayne M. McCulloh, D.Phil.

Like Terry and Patt Payne, Gonzaga is committed to supporting students in achieving academic success and pursuing careers that strengthen their families and communities. By supporting educational opportunities for all, the Paynes' gift will help prepare students to become leaders in business, healthcare, and public service—strengthening their communities and our shared future. Guided by its Jesuit values, Gonzaga is committed to educating the whole person—mind, body, and spirit.

The Paynes’ gift is an exemplar for helping Gonzaga live out its mission in a way that honors the past and builds a better future for all. Join efforts to honor President McCulloh and read about the legacy of collaborative leadership here. To learn more about how you can make a transformative impact, visit Gonzaga's online giving portal or please contact:

Jeff Geldien, Ph.D.

Assistant Vice President of Development, University Advancement

geldien@gonzaga.edu

(509) 313-6213