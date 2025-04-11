Distinguished prosecutor to join judiciary

Release date: 11/04/25

A prosecutor with more than 20 years’ experience with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will take up a position with the District Court next month.

Lisa Dunlop SC will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming resignation of Judge Joanne Tracey.

Ms Dunlop began work with ODPP in 2004, rising through the ranks from solicitor, to prosecutor and then Executive Managing Prosecutor.

She has also served as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions.

Among her extensive career, she was Junior Counsel in the prosecution of Dominic Perre as well as many other complex murders, sexual abuse, drug and assault matters.

Ms Dunlop is set to commence with the District Court on May 5.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Lisa Dunlop is a widely respected prosecutor with an exceptional legal mind.

Over the course of her career she has been involved in numerous complex, challenging cases and has always acquitted herself with the utmost professionalism and skill.

I look forward to the contribution she will make to the judiciary.

I would like to thank Judge Joanne Tracey for her contribution to our legal profession as both magistrate and judge of the District Court and wish her all the best in this next chapter of her life.