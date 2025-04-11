Public Information Meeting - US 85, I-94 Junction to ND 200 Junction

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host public information meetings Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and Thursday May 29, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss proposed improvements to US 85 from the I-94 junction to the ND 200 junction.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 28, at the Fairfield Fire Hall, 12823 20th Street SW, in Fairfield. The second meeting will be held on Thursday, May 29 at the Belfield Memorial Hall, 107 2nd Avenue NE, in Belfield. Both meetings will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 pm Mountain Time.

The project consists of widening US 85 from two lanes to four lanes.

Representatives from the NDDOT and Apex Engineering Group will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Information is also available on the project page website at US 85 Expansion (I-94 to Watford City Bypass) | NDDOT

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

