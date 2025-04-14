Retina Eye UK Launches Dedicated Eye Screening and Diabetic Retinopathy Packages to Support Early Detection

Ms Sharon Heng has launched comprehensive eye screening and diabetic retinopathy packages aimed at improving early detection of diabetic eye disease.

Retina health is key to good vision, and is linked with many systemic conditions . It is vital to screen for early diagnosis for better treatment outcomes.” — Ms. Sharon Heng

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms Sharon Heng ,MBBS, PhD, FRCOphth , leading retina specialist at Retina Eye UK has launched comprehensive eye screening and diabetic retinopathy packages aimed at improving early detection and ongoing management of diabetic eye disease. This multimodal advanced imaging service is now available to patients at its clinic in the heart of London.

Diabetic retinopathy remains one of the leading causes of vision loss in working-age adults in the UK. With rising rates of diabetes nationally, early detection through routine screening has become increasingly important. Retina Eye UK’s new packages are designed to provide timely assessments using advanced diagnostic technology, delivered in a clinical environment dedicated solely to retinal health.

Systemic treatment for cancer or rheumatological conditions with tamoxifen or hydroxychloroquine has a risk of retina toxicity and may warrant monitoring the retina on at least an annual basis to detect early signs of toxicity.

Every patient above age of 60 should have at least bi annual eye checks to ensure optimization of eye health and look for early signs of diseases to prevent and start early treatment for best outcomes.

The packages include in-depth eye examinations, specialised retinal imaging algorithms and protocols, and risk assessment—all carried out by ophthalmic professionals with extensive experience in managing retinal conditions. These services are open to both local and international patients with or without referrals.

Retina Eye UK focuses exclusively on retinal conditions, offering a specialist-led approach for patients seeking diagnosis and treatment for a range of eye issues, including age-related macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusions, and diabetic eye disease.

Appointments for the new screening and diabetic retinopathy packages are now open.

For more information, visit https://www.retina-eye.co.uk

Media Contact:

Retina Eye UK

info@retina-eye.co.uk

+44 (0)20 3129 5020

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.