Spaceman Marks 15 Years Of Space-Saving Furniture Design

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spaceman, a Singapore-founded specialist in space-saving furniture, is marking its 15th year of space-saving design, reflecting on how transformable beds, tables and seating have been used in compact homes and commercial projects. From Murphy beds and Sofa beds with real mattresses to multi-function tables, the company’s focus has been helping people get more from limited floor space while maintaining everyday comfort and safety.

Established in 2011 in Singapore, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, Spaceman furniture is designed and made in Italy, including hidden beds combined with desks, sofas and storage. Its collections also feature extendable and transformable tables, such as a dining table that can expand for gatherings or fold away when not in use, allowing a single room to serve as living, working or sleeping space over the course of a day.

Over the past decade and a half, Spaceman’s products have been installed in a range of settings. The company has worked with homeowners planning new apartments, with co-living and serviced apartment operators, and with hospitality clients. In many of these interiors, a coffee table that converts to a full-height dining or work surface is used alongside wall beds to keep smaller rooms flexible and uncluttered.

Fifteen Years A Market Leader

Spaceman opened in Singapore in 2011 with a focus on space-saving furniture such as Murphy beds, hidden wall beds, folding tables, Sofa beds and loft beds for children and teenagers. Its range has since grown to include storage beds, kids’ and teens’ beds, and a broad selection of transformable tables designed for dining and work use.

The company describes itself as a leader in space-saving furniture and notes that it now has more than a decade of experience in this niche category. Its messaging highlights the aim of allowing one room to perform multiple roles – for example, a lounge that also functions as a dining area, or a guest room that doubles as a study – without requiring permanent sacrifices in comfort or function.

Focus On Italian Manufacturing And Safety

According to Spaceman, its wall beds, tables, kids’ beds and sofa bed systems are all manufactured in Italy and are designed to meet European safety standards. The company emphasises engineering quality, with attention to stable mechanisms and ease of operation for products that are folded, lifted or transformed daily.

Across its collections, Spaceman offers wall beds that can be combined with desks, sofas, shelving, wardrobes or TV units, as well as storage beds that use lift-up mechanisms to create hidden storage under the mattress. In the dining and work category, the company carries extendable tables, console-to-dining tables, wall-mounted tables and coffee-to-dining tables intended to adapt to different room sizes and layouts.

Work In Homes, Hospitality And Serviced Accommodation

Beyond individual homes, Spaceman’s Murphy beds and multi-function tables have been specified in co-living and serviced apartment projects, where rooms need to be repurposed quickly and used for both day and night functions. In these environments, space-saving furniture is used to reduce the need for multiple separate pieces while keeping rooms clear enough for everyday circulation.

The company has also developed wall bed solutions specifically tailored to hotels, with options designed to meet the specific demands of hospitality use. These include beds that can be integrated into guest rooms so that additional sleeping capacity can be added when needed, while maintaining a similar visual standard to fixed beds when the room is presented to guests.

Student and university accommodation is another context where space-saving furniture can be used to fit study, storage and sleeping functions into compact rooms. Spaceman’s publicly documented projects include applications in small bedrooms where wall beds and loft beds are combined with desks and shelving to keep floors free for circulation.

Looking Ahead

As apartments and rooms in many cities continue to become more compact, Spaceman expects ongoing interest in designs that allow one area to serve several roles. “Consumers are prioritising adaptable spaces that transition between living, working, and resting zones.” said Matthew Levin, Chief Executive Officer of Spaceman. The company states that it plans to continue focusing on transformable furniture, expanding its range of Murphy beds, Sofa beds and multi-function tables, and working with both residential and commercial clients to address space constraints.

Spaceman currently operates a showroom in Singapore that is open by appointment, as well as an online catalogue where customers can review product specifications, finishes and configuration options before making a selection.

About Spaceman

Spaceman is a Singapore-founded specialist in space-saving furniture, established in 2011. The company offers Murphy beds, hidden wall beds, designer storage beds, real mattress Sofa beds, kids’ and teens’ beds and a range of multi-function dining and work tables. Its wall beds, tables, kids’ beds, storage beds and sofa bed systems are made in Italy and designed to help homes and commercial spaces make more efficient use of limited floor area.

