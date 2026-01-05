Zest Clinic Introduces Needle-Free Intranasal Influenza Vaccine FluMist in Singapore

Zest Clinic announced the introduction of FluMist, a needle-free intranasal influenza vaccine, as part of its preventive health services.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zest Clinic, a medical aesthetics and wellness clinic in Marine Parade, announced the introduction of FluMist, a needle-free intranasal influenza vaccine, as part of its preventive health services. Known to many patients as a longevity clinic and Botox clinic, Zest Clinic is broadening its focus on health and longevity by adding more vaccination options alongside its wellness services.

The new offering sits within the clinic’s existing wellness portfolio. Patients who attend for skin, hair or anti-ageing concerns – including treatments such as collagen booster injection – will now be able to discuss influenza prevention during the same visit, where appropriate. By bringing aesthetic medicine and preventive healthcare together, the clinic aims to make conversations about long-term health more fun and engaging.

Zest Clinic’s doctors also provide injectable treatments for facial volume and contouring, such as sculptra injections and are accustomed to counselling patients about risk, benefit and suitability. The same consultation-led approach will be used when discussing whether FluMist or a traditional injectable flu vaccine is the better option for an individual patient. For those who avoid the annual vaccination due to fear of needles or pain concerns, this is a must have. With the influenza season at its peak, this offers a painless approach to protect yourself and your loved ones from Influenza viruses.

FluMist is an intranasal, needle-free influenza vaccine that has long been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration and has recently received approval for use in Singapore. Delivered as a nasal spray rather than an injection, it offers an alternative for individuals who wish to protect themselves against seasonal flu but are hesitant about needles. In Singapore, it is currently approved for administration in clinical settings only.

“The flu is more than just a bad cold — it can knock you down for weeks. Getting vaccinated is the simplest way to protect yourself and your loved ones. With needle-free options like FluMist, staying protected has never been easier.” - Dr Sankeerth Reddy

Expanding Beyond Aesthetics into Preventive Care

Zest Clinic’s core services include aesthetic medicine, men’s and women’s health, and wellness and longevity programmes such as health screenings and selected vaccinations. The introduction of an intranasal flu vaccine extends this preventive care work, allowing patients who visit for aesthetic or wellness reasons to address broader health concerns in the same setting under medical supervision.

How the Intranasal Flu Vaccine Works

FluMist is delivered as a fine mist into the nostrils. Instead of an intramuscular injection, a small volume of spray exposes the nasal passages to weakened influenza viruses that help the body build immunity against circulating strains. By targeting the entry point of many respiratory infections, the vaccine stimulates both local and systemic immune responses. The local (nasal mucosa) protection is what makes it a game changer compared to the injectable form.

Clinical Effectiveness and Patient Selection

International data indicate that intranasal influenza vaccines can be at least as effective as traditional injectable vaccines in specific age groups and seasons, but they are not suitable for everyone. Individuals with certain chronic medical conditions, weakened immune systems or other contraindications may be better served by an inactivated injectable vaccine, in line with current recommendations. It has been approved for individuals between the age 2 years to 49 years.

At Zest Clinic, every vaccination is preceded by a medical consultation to review the patient’s history and risk profile. The choice between FluMist and an injectable influenza vaccine is based on clinical considerations and patient preferences.

“Influenza Immunisation is not just about protecting one person — it’s about protecting the whole family. When parents, children, and grandparents are vaccinated, we create a strong shield that helps prevent infections from spreading at home and in the community. A family that vaccinates together stay strong together.” - Dr Tiffany Yeo- Reddy

Clinic-Administered Only in Singapore

Unlike in some overseas settings where intranasal influenza vaccines may be used at home, FluMist in Singapore is currently approved for clinic use only. At Zest Clinic, the vaccine is administered by trained staff in a controlled environment, with brief post-vaccination observation so that any immediate side effects, such as mild nasal irritation, can be monitored. The vaccination is $60 Nett Price.

About Zest Clinic

Zest Clinic is located at Parkway Parade Medical Centre, 80 Marine Parade Road, Singapore. The clinic provides aesthetic medicine, men’s and women’s health services, and wellness and longevity programmes, including health screenings and vaccinations. Its team of doctors and staff aim to combine evidence-based medical care with a patient-centred approach that considers both appearance and long-term health.

