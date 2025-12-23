Spaceman Featured In Portfolio Forecast 2026 Visionaries And Changemakers

Spaceman has been featured in Portfolio Magazine’s “Portfolio Forecast 2026: Part 2”, a feature that brings together visionaries and changemakers.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spaceman, a Singapore-based company specialising in space-saving furniture, has been featured in Portfolio Magazine’s “Portfolio Forecast 2026: Part 2”, published in December 2025, a feature that brings together visionaries and changemakers to share their outlook for the year ahead. In the piece, Spaceman Co-Founder, Matthew Levin reflects on how multi-functional design, including solutions such as Murphy beds, is shaping life in increasingly compact cities.

Produced in collaboration with Shangri-La Singapore, the Forecast series looks at how leaders are adapting to rapid shifts in behaviour, technology and expectations. Levin’s contribution focuses on how living spaces are being rethought to make small homes more comfortable and practical. Within Spaceman’s wider range, this includes kids bunk bed configurations that also create room to study and play, as well as flexible tables and storage that support hybrid routines. The broader shift is also driving demand for solutions such as a sofa bed couch that can comfortably serve both daily seating and overnight guests without adding extra furniture.

Reading The Future Of Urban Living

In the article, Levin describes Singapore’s housing landscape as evolving quickly, with more residents choosing compact private condominiums as new developments come on stream. He points to external forecasts that co-living is expected to grow by around 12 per cent annually through 2028, and explains that this is changing when people start thinking about how they will use their homes. According to Levin, many customers now approach Spaceman up to a year before collecting their keys so they can understand how multi-functional furniture will fit into their floor plans and daily routines once they move in.

Levin also notes that hybrid work and remote lifestyles are blurring the lines between living, working and resting spaces. As a result, more households are planning interiors that can shift roles several times a day, rather than dedicating whole rooms to single activities. In the Forecast, he highlights the growing demand for intelligent, space-saving solutions that balance function with modern design aesthetics, so that compact homes still feel calm and comfortable.

Space-Saving Design Beyond The Home

Levin’s contribution to the Forecast also underlines how space-saving design is extending beyond residential projects. Alongside homeowners and renters, Spaceman is increasingly working with hoteliers, universities, co-living brands and developers that face similar questions about how to use limited floor area. The article highlights recent collaborations with Shangri-La serviced apartments and Singapore Management University as examples of how multi-functional furniture can support hospitality, education and commercial living strategies.

In these settings, furniture that combines sleeping, working, dining and storage functions allows operators to respond to changing patterns of use without major structural changes. Levin explains that the same principles that help a small flat function as a study, bedroom and living room can also help a guest room or student space accommodate different users over time.

Innovation In Multi-Functional Furniture

Within the Forecast, Levin outlines how Spaceman is continuing to invest in new multi-functional products designed for urban living. He points to work-from-home solutions such as Slumberdesk and Incognito, which integrate desks and storage with wall beds, as well as sofa beds such as Slumbersofa Aureola that provide full-sized sleeping surfaces within a compact footprint. These sit alongside a broader range that includes wall beds, storage beds, kids and teens beds, and extendable or transforming dining tables that can expand, fold away or change height to suit different activities.

Commenting on the company’s direction in the Portfolio feature, Levin said: “Our mission is to make small spaces not just liveable, but inspiring.” He adds that Spaceman is supporting this goal through a free space planning service that helps people visualise layouts and understand how individual pieces will work together before they move in.

About Spaceman

Spaceman opened in Singapore in 2011 and specialises exclusively in space-saving furniture. Its range includes Italian-made wall beds, storage beds, kids and teens beds, real-mattress sofa beds, and multi-function dining and coffee tables. The showroom is located at 259 Lavender Street, Singapore, and visits are by appointment.

By focusing on design, comfort and efficient use of space, Spaceman works with homeowners, designers and organisations across Singapore to make compact spaces more flexible and usable.

