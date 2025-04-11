24-25 ADVISER Year End Workdays – Save the Date!

Save the Date for the following 24-25 ADVISER Year End Workdays for Public Districts and Special Purpose Schools.

The NDE and SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who review and approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your data.

The upcoming Year End schedule and attending support staff include:

Friday, May 30 – NDE Service Desk, SRS, Infinite Campus (CIC), Edupoint Synergy, JMC, NebSIS

Wednesday, June 4 – NDE Service Desk, SRS, PowerSchool (ESU 10), Edupoint Synergy, JMC

Thursday, June 12 – NDE Service Desk, SRS, PowerSchool (NebPS), Edupoint Synergy

All workdays will be from 9am-3pm CST.

Who Should Attend: Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for District ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

Additional information, including a zoom link for each workday, can be found here: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/