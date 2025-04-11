Criminal Illegal Immigrant Wanted for Crimes Against Children Captured in Tarrant Co.

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of another fugitive from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List – this time in Tarrant Co. Carlos Ortiz was arrested on Wednesday, April 9. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for his arrest.

Carlos Venegas Ortiz, 46, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, who was wanted out of Tarrant Co. since October 2024 for continuous sexual abuse of a young child, was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Haltom City. Working in coordination with Special Agents from DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Haltom County Police Department Officers, along with members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested Ortiz.

Since 2008, Ortiz has been arrested in Tarrant Co. for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and driving while intoxicated. More information on Ortiz’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 21 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including six sex offenders and seven criminal illegal immigrants – with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

###(HQ 2025-042)