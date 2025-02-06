Project Boon Wraps Up 2024 with Major Impact: 30,000 Meals, 4,200 Volunteer Hours, and More

Volunteers getting the food and turkeys ready to be handed out Children at the 2024 Back-to-School Backpack Event

We are so glad we found a way to help support those impacted by the fires. This effort wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing partners and donors.” — Daniel Lopez, Esq., Project Boon Board Member

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Boon , a nonprofit organization committed to addressing food insecurity and providing essential resources, proudly announces the milestones achieved in 2024. With the help of our volunteers, partners, and donors, we distributed 30,000 meals, provided 3,000 backpacks with school supplies, and facilitated 1,800 health resource packets for those in need. This year’s efforts were powered by 4,200 volunteer hours.Major 2024 events included Eat & Be Well , the Thanksgiving event where 15,000 meals were distributed, and the Back-to-School Backpack Event, providing another 15,000 meals along with essential school supplies for under-resourced children. These efforts have continued to uplift families and individuals in the community.Pivoting to LA County for Fire Recovery EffortsIn a recent initiative, Project Boon expanded its reach to LA County to support the LA fire recovery efforts. Working alongside Music Changing Lives and Hitch Burger, we are serving hot meals at the Heal Dena Camp to victims and volunteers affected by the wildfires. “We are so glad we found a way to help support those impacted by the fires,” said Daniel Lopez, Esq., Project Boon Board Member. “This effort wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing partners and donors. Together, we’ve brought comfort and nourishment to those who need it most.”Looking Ahead to 2025: New Programs and Volunteer OpportunitiesProject Boon is gearing up for an exciting 2025, with fresh initiatives to deepen our impact. We invite you to visit our website to learn more about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities. There’s something for everyone to get involved in the fun and meaningful work of giving back. “This past year was amazing, but we know the best is yet to come,” said Project Boon’s Event Coordinator Christy Skinner. “We’re planning some great, innovative programs for 2025, and we can’t wait to share them with you.”About Project BoonProject Boon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating food insecurity and empowering under-resourced communities through access to resources and volunteer opportunities. Since its inception, Project Boon has distributed over 291,500 meals and facilitated more than 52,240 volunteer hours.

Eat and Be Well 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.