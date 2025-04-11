Saniflow Corp. Unveils New Black Chrome Finish for its Innovative All-In-One Faucet System

All-In-One Completely Integrated Faucet System All-In-One All-In-One Up Close Soap, Water, and Air

Saniflow Corp. is proud to announce the addition of a new sleek chrome-brass black finish to their innovative All-In-One Faucet System.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leading provider of innovative and hygienic restroom solutions, today announced the launch of its popular All-In-One Faucet System in a sophisticated new black chrome brass finish. Building on the success of its original bright chrome model, this new aesthetic option offers architects, designers, and facility managers an even more stylish and contemporary choice for high-traffic restrooms.

The Saniflow® All-In-One Faucet System is an elegant, European-designed, touch-free automatic solution that seamlessly integrates soap dispensing, water flow, and high-speed hand drying into a single countertop-mounted unit. This innovative design eliminates the need for separate fixtures, creating a cleaner, more streamlined restroom environment while optimizing space and enhancing user convenience. Designed with high-traffic environments in mind, this unit also makes facility staff and manager's lives much easier, as the All-In-One system effectively minimizes splashed water around the sink/ floor area, contributing to a more hygienic and safer restroom. Its touch-free operation further promotes hygiene by reducing contact points.

Beyond its elegant design and user-friendly functionality, the Saniflow® All-In-One is also an eco-conscious and cost-effective choice. Studies show that this system delivers a cost-savings margin of over 73% compared to traditional commercial hand dryer solutions. The integrated electric hand air dryer utilizes Saniflow’s renowned Machflow® Plus technology, featuring an adjustable power motor that allows for optimized energy consumption (between 390 and 1,050W). This powerful yet efficient dryer delivers a maximum air output speed of 200 mph, ensuring hands are dried in just 10-15 seconds.

Furthermore, the Saniflow® All-In-One prioritizes hygiene with its integrated HEPA filter media and Ion Hygienic Technology. This dual filtration system works to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria in the air, providing users with the most hygienic hand-drying experience possible.

“We are thrilled to introduce the All-In-One faucet system in this stunning new black chrome brass finish,” said Samantha Layedra, Saniflow's Project Coordinator. “The original chrome model has been incredibly well-received, and this new option allows us to cater to a wider range of design aesthetics while continuing to deliver the same exceptional performance, hygiene, and cost savings that our customers have come to expect from Saniflow.”

The new black chrome brass finish for the Saniflow® All-In-One Faucet System is now available for order. For more information about this product and Saniflow Corp.’s complete range of hygienic restroom solutions, please visit https://www.saniflowcorp.com/.

About Saniflow Corp.:

Saniflow Corp. is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative and hygienic hand drying and restroom accessory solutions. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and user satisfaction, Saniflow products are trusted in high-traffic environments worldwide, helping businesses and institutions create cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally responsible restrooms.

Introducing: All-In-One Wash Basin Mounted in Black Finish

