Lane closures expected next week on I-29 and I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to sweep interstate barrier walls to remove sand and small debris Monday, April 14. Inside lanes will be closed during this maintenance project and drivers should expect short delays.

Crews will begin working on southbound Interstate 29 through the city Monday morning. Once that is complete, they will switch to northbound I-29. Work will then move to eastbound Interstate 94 and finish up on westbound I-94. The project is expected to be completed in a day.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov