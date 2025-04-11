Local Las Vegas Art Meets Positive Impact

An evening of local art, giving back to Las Vegas communities, and celebrating creativity at ECHO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Give Happy Foundation (GHF) is thrilled to announce the bringing together of art, community, and generosity for its second annual fundraising event, hosted on April 22 at ECHO – Taste & Sound , downtown Las Vegas’ newest listening lounge and culinary experience.“This event celebrates everything we believe in—community, creativity, and collective impact. By bringing together local artists, local businesses, and nonprofits, we’re not only raising funds, we’re building meaningful connections that last far beyond a single night,” said Rhiannon Andersen, President of GHF.This year’s event features a live art auction partially curated by Nicole Holt, founder of The Process Studio, a creative agency and gallery based in the heart of the Arts District. With a background in interior design, photo shoot production, and creative direction, Holt brings over 20 years of design and visual storytelling experience to her work. Through The Process Studio, she creates immersive, intentional spaces that highlight both emerging and established artists—and this event is no exception.Holt has tapped into her growing network of local and emerging artists to donate original work for the auction to raise funds for Give Happy’s mission of supporting underfunded nonprofits doing great work within their three pillars of importance - the arts, community development, and the environment.“I’m humbled to be a part of something that fosters creativity, community, and philanthropy,” said Holt. “To me, that’s the rhythm of a good life—giving back and creating something meaningful.”The auction will feature original works from a curated group of local artists, including mixed media, pop art, abstract expressionism, photography, and sculpture—with several standout contributions already confirmed:Derek Douglas / SNIPT@sniptKnown for his pop art mashups and striking mixed-media work, SNIPT has exhibited across the U.S. since 2013. His portfolio includes mural installations for corporate and festival clients, interactive exhibits, and gallery shows. For this event, SNIPT is donating a bold, original pop art piece reflective of his signature style.Adam Rehlla / Pretty Done@prettydoneKnown for his bold use of color and playful iconography, Pretty Done is the moniker of Las Vegas-based artist Adam Rehlla. His work—equal parts pop art and street style—infuses energy and edge into every canvas or wall he touches. With murals throughout the city and beyond, he continues to shape the cultural texture of Las Vegas through his vibrant visual language.AJ Flores / Assorted Tapes@assortedtapesAJ Flores is a Belizean-born graphic designer, music curator, and visual storyteller based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Drawing inspiration from Saul Bass’s timeless designs and the nostalgic aesthetics of '90s print ads, AJ creates bold and dynamic graphic posters that celebrate his love for music and design. AJ’s latest project, the Waveform Series, showcases his unique ability to merge sound and visuals by transforming the waveforms of popular albums into captivating poster art.Janel Raihl@janelraihl.artA celebrated local artist and founder of Janel Raihl Inc. and ArtWavy Studio, Janel’s work spans murals, sculpture, photography, collage, watercolor, and more. Her donated piece—originally displayed at MAD Gallery—is part of her garden and lilies series, influenced by the spirit of Matisse, Monet, and O’Keefe. Raihl’s work has been showcased internationally, including in Artnet, Modern Luxury, Red Rock Lifestyle Magazine, and across Dubai, New York, Belgium, and Las Vegas.Vanessa A. Smith/Lil’ bits by Leroy@lilbitsbyleroyVanessa’s minimalist, emotionally resonant work is rooted in classical painting traditions, fine line tattooing, and intimate portraiture. Her pieces feel like “tiny love letters to the self” and evoke vulnerability, nostalgia, and timelessness. She brings a sense of stillness and storytelling to every medium she touches.Additional participating artists will be announced leading up to the event.The event will take place at ECHO on April 22 and promises an unforgettable evening of creativity, connection, and community impact.To attend or learn more, register today About Give Happy Foundation@givehappyfoundationThe Give Happy Foundation is a unique foundation with a mission to facilitate and amplify responsible giving opportunities for individuals and organizations to positively impact the environment, the arts, and the Las Vegas community.

