Give Happy Foundation Welcomes Lisa Chastain to Board of Directors

Las Vegas finance expert and women’s empowerment advocate joins nonprofit to amplify community giving.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Give Happy Foundation (GHF) is a unique nonprofit organization that aims to unite businesses and individuals passionate about using commerce for a cause. GHF is thrilled to announce Lisa Chastain as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Chastain, a renowned personal finance expert and advocate for empowering women, brings decades of expertise in coaching, financial strategy, and purpose-driven leadership to the Foundation.“I’m excited to support the Give Happy Foundation because its mission to harness the power of collective giving and foster a community of like-minded change-makers aligns perfectly with the work I’ve been doing for over 20 years,” said Chastain. “Happiness is about more than financial security—it’s about purpose, fulfillment, and contribution. I’m thrilled to bring my expertise, insights, and passion to help the Foundation build a joyful, healthier, and more sustainable future.”Chastain’s career has been dedicated to empowering individuals to rewire their money mindset, enabling them to use their resources as tools for growth and meaningful impact. Her unique combination of financial expertise, coaching experience, and heart-centered leadership makes her a valuable addition to the Foundation. As a Las Vegas native with a deep-rooted network, Chastain plans to connect GHF with leaders and business owners who are passionate about making a difference in their communities.Rhiannon Andersen, President of the Give Happy Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for Chastain’s appointment: “Lisa embodies the core values of the Give Happy Foundation. Her ability to empower individuals and businesses to align their financial goals with their values is truly inspiring. We are excited to welcome Lisa to our Board of Directors and look forward to the impact she will make as we work together to uplift the community and create meaningful change.”With Chastain on the board, GHF continues its mission to unite people around a shared purpose, turning resources into tools for the Las Vegas community. The Foundation looks forward to leveraging Chastain’s expertise to expand its reach further and amplify its impact.For those interested in supporting the Give Happy Foundation’s mission or expanding a business’ philanthropic efforts through partnership, please contact info@givehappyfoundation.org.About Give Happy FoundationThe Give Happy Foundation is a unique foundation with a mission to facilitate and amplify responsible giving opportunities for individuals and organizations to positively impact the environment, the arts and the Las Vegas community.

