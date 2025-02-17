Give Happy Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Community Awareness and Fundraising Event, “Cocktails and Bites”

Give Happy Foundation hosts 2nd Annual “Cocktails and Bites” Fundraising Event at the newly opened HiFi listening lounge and bar, ECHO - Taste and Sound.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Give Happy Foundation is proud to announce its second annual community awareness and fundraising event, “Cocktails and Bites,” to be held on Tuesday, April 22nd, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This year’s event will be hosted at ECHO - Taste and Sound , a HiFi listening lounge and bar located in the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District.The evening promises an engaging, community-oriented experience with a special cocktail tasting, delectable small bites, and a live auction. Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of flavors while supporting a great cause!Tickets for “Cocktails and Bites” are $100 per person. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Give Happy Foundation and its ongoing initiatives to support community development projects, the arts, and the environment. Tickets can be purchased via their Eventbrite page here About Give Happy FoundationThe Give Happy Foundation is a unique foundation with a mission to facilitate and amplify responsible giving opportunities for individuals and organizations to positively impact the environment, the arts and the Las Vegas community.

