First Meeting of the Governor's Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being Scheduled for Monday

Members of the media are invited to attend the first meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being on Monday, April 14, at the Juvenile Justice Headquarters in Raleigh.

Gov. Josh Stein earlier this month established the Advisory Council via executive order. Its mission is to advance North Carolina’s commitment to safe, welcoming and inclusive schools by proposing and implementing solutions to promote school safety and improve student physical, social and emotional well-being. It will advance recommendations, provide guidance to state agencies, work with local communities, and share best practices. The council's first priority will be working with the General Assembly to support school systems in implementing policies that will make classrooms cell phone-free.

The Advisory Council is co-chaired by Sen. Sydney Batch, Senate Democratic Leader; Heather Smith, the North Carolina Teacher of the Year who works in Haywood County; and William L. Lassiter, deputy secretary of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

A livestream of the meeting will be available at https://www.youtube.com/@NCPublicSafety/streams.

What: First meeting, Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being

When: Monday, April 14, from 9 a.m. – noon.

Where: Juvenile Justice Headquarters, 3010 Hammond Business Place, Raleigh, NC 27699; Building 1, Room 144