Week of the Young Child®: Friday Early Childhood Professional Spotlights

The Week of the Young Child® highlights the importance of early childhood education and the foundational role it plays in a child’s success. This week also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the early care and education professionals who nurture and support children and families during this critical stage of growth and development.

This year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is teaming up with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child and Family Services – Early Care and Education Division to honor dedicated professionals who make a meaningful impact on young children and families.

Each day of the week during the Week of the Young Child, the Maine DOE will highlight early childhood professionals who have been nominated by their colleagues and the communities they serve.

Here are the Friday Early Childhood Professional Spotlights:

Rebekah Baumgartner, The Little Schoolhouse on Maine “Being a director in an early childhood facility is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling,” Baumgartner said.

Robin Linscott, You N Me Nursery School at the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center “It is exciting to encourage and mentor new teachers in the early childhood field,” Linscott said.

Rosemary Jordan, Little Log Cabin Montessori School “It is humbling to know that the influence I have had on children and their families may last for years to come,” Jordan said.

Sage Coldwell, Winslow Elementary School “What I love the most is the moment when my class of individuals, with all their differences and challenges, becomes a family,” Coldwell said

Sam Miller, Children’s House Montessori School “I love working with young learners in the toddler program, as they are great teachers themselves,” Miller said.

Sandra Marshall, Love & Learn Child Care “I love what I do because children are so full of adventure, love, and joy,” Marshall said.

Sara Carr, The Little Schoolhouse on Maine “The first five years of a child’s life are filled with so many milestones, memories, laughter, and excitement, and I am honored to be a part of that,” Carr said.

Sara Moore, Roselyn North Academy “To be a part of such a crucial time in a child’s life is so special,” Moore said.

Sarah Jamo, Minot Consolidated School “Witnessing the pure joy, growth, and curiosity of our youngest children leaves me with a smile and inspires me to be a better educator,” Jamo said.

Sare Greenlaw, Educare Central Maine “Being in a position to foster the social, emotional, physical, and academic growth of the youth in our communities is an absolute joy and privilege,” Greenlaw said.

Stacy Higgins, Educare Central Maine “Early childhood education is so important to set our young people on a path to success,” Higgins said.

Star Lopresti, MSAD 6 “I love being a kindergarten teacher because I get to help students grow emotionally, socially, and academically,” Lopresti said.

Steva Feir-Scarpelli, Child Development Services “I love the collaboration with classroom teachers and therapists on how to best support the children I work with,” Feir-Scarpelli said.

Sue Littlefield, Buchard A. Dunn School “Being given the opportunity to have a shared learning experience with four-year-olds keeps me young at heart,” Littlefield said.

Suzen Hoffses, Milbridge Elementary School “Seeing the looks of joy and hearing the sounds of excitement coming from my students when we engage in activities both inside and outside the classroom is why I love teaching pre-K,” Hoffses said.

Tammey White, Easton Elementary School “It’s such a rewarding experience to be part of a child’s early growth and development,” White said.

Thania Centeno Wily Carrera, Mis Primeros Pasos My First Steps “I love being able to make an impact in their lives and helping them grow and learn about the world around them,” Centeno Wily Carrera said.

Wanda Gamage-Wyman “I have devoted my entire career of 38 years working with children and families because I thoroughly enjoy helping others,” Gamage-Wyman said.

Yaicha Provencher, Andwell Therapy & Early Learning Services “I love being able to be an advocate, a support system, and a team member with families in order to give their children the best skills and education possible,” Provencher said.

Yesenia Lipski “Yesenia devotes countless hours to creating magical spaces for learning in our pre-K program,” Lipski’s nominator said.

Renee Lancaster, Moose Alley Daycare – “I love working in early childhood because I get to make meaningful, memorable experiences for the families we serve,” Lancaster said.

"I love working in early childhood because I get to make meaningful, memorable experiences for the families we serve," Lancaster said. Resa Jones, The Children's Nursery School – "Resa's calm presence and creative approach is evident as soon as you walk in the classroom," Jones' nominator said.

Sadie Burleigh, Millinocket KidsPeace – "Sadie is naturally calm and patient with our high-needs students," Burleigh's nominator said.

Sarah Croce, East End Community School – "I love being a part of the amazing growth and development that happens within a school year," Croce said.

Sarah Martin, Sarah's Busy Bees – "Watching the kids start as tiny kindergartners until they leave as middle schoolers has been a gift," Martin said.

Shari Edgecomb – "She knows how to meet students where they are developmentally, celebrating students' achievements and fostering a safe space where they feel compelled to learn," Edgecomb's nominator said.

Shelby Palmer – "Shelby goes above and beyond in every aspect of her day," Palmer's nominator said.

Shelby Riley, The Little Schoolhouse on Maine – "I have been in this field for 11 years and there isn't a day that goes by that I question if I love my job," Riley said.

Stacie Gray – "She's been dedicated to her career for over 20 years and her level of nurturing, enthusiasm, and professionalism is unmatched in my opinion," Gray's nominator said.

Stella Duhaime – "I am nominating Stella Duhaime for her unwavering dedication and commitment to children and families," Dauhaime's nominator said.

Sue Blankenship – "She works closely with students and their teachers, building trusting relationships that allow for growth and continued development," Blankenship's nominator said.

Summer Lamprey, Windham Raymond School Aged Childcare – "I love getting to know each one of my kids on a personal level, and they do the same with me," Lamprey said.

Susan Bell – "She has a heart of gold, welcoming everyone with open arms. She truly makes every child feel loved like they are her own, " Bell's nominator said.

Susan Hougaz McCormic, Children's Odyssey – "Having the opportunity to provide meaningful learning experiences for my young students to help them develop the skills they will need to be successful in their education is what nourishes my love of teaching," Hougaz McCormic said.

Tammy Osborne – "Her interactions with children, staff, and families all speak to her commitment to best practice, to the importance of relationships, and of the true joy she finds in teaching young children," Osborne's nominator said.

Terri Gerrish – "Her extensive experience at Head Start and now in the public pre-K classroom truly enriches this community's educational environment," Gerrish's nominator said.

Tess Glanville, Ledgemere Preschool – "The environment that Tess has curated at Ledgemere Preschool is fantastic – Spanish, music, yoga, cooking, and visits from Audubon are all a part of their usual curriculum," Glanville's nominator said.

Theresa Fisk, Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network – "I have the privilege of witnessing the extraordinary work of our early care and education professionals throughout Maine," Fisk said.

Tiffany Shaw, Buxton Center Elementary School – "There's magic in watching young minds discover the world," Shaw said.

Tyisha Longus – "Ms. Ty is a hardworking mother and has made all the difference in my experience with my daughter in a childcare setting," Longus' nominator said.

Wendy Cooper – "She sees what a child is interested in and grows that with the toys she puts out and the opportunities she creates and conversations she has with a child," Cooper's nominator said.