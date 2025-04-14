BigRentz Honored as Finalist for Prestigious U.S. Supplier of the Year Award at ConnexFM 2025 National Conference

CEO Leads Behind-closed-doors DEMO Lab Session Showcasing Game-changing Procurement Solution

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigRentz , a leading construction procurement software platform, was honored last week as a finalist for the prestigious ConnexFM 2025 U.S. Supplier of the Year Award. The recognition came during the organization’s 30th Anniversary National Conference, held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.The ConnexFM Awards Program is widely recognized as a pinnacle of professional recognition, setting a standard of excellence in the facilities management industry. These awards aim to recognize significant accomplishments by ConnexFM members in the facility management industry through innovation, operations, and outstanding work performance. Each year, the Supplier of the Year Award spotlights companies that demonstrate operational excellence, industry leadership and innovation in service to the facilities management community. BigRentz was one of a select group recognized by ConnexFM from among hundreds of suppliers nationwide."We’re proud to be recognized alongside so many impactful companies doing important work for the facilities management industry," said Anna Cerbone, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BigRentz. "Being named a finalist for U.S. Supplier of the Year reflects the dedication of our team, the strength of our partnerships and our commitment to helping facility leaders operate smarter."As part of the event’s prestigious DEMO Lab education track, BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon led a behind-closed-doors presentation for a room of industry leaders. His session introduced a not-yet-publicly-released procurement solution designed to address longstanding challenges in vendor coordination, cost visibility and operational efficiency. The exclusive preview drew strong engagement and underscored BigRentz’s commitment to advancing innovation in the facilities management space.With more than 2,000 attendees, ConnexFM’s annual event is the largest gathering in the facilities management industry. The 2025 conference brought together professionals, suppliers, and technology leaders for three days of education, networking, and innovation.BigRentz currently has a network of over 6,000 supplier partners and 14,000 locations, capable of reaching 90% of Americans within 30 minutes or less. This dual capability creates an interconnected ecosystem that benefits both sides of the industry.For more information, visit BigRentz.com.About BigRentzFounded in 2012, BigRentz is a leading construction procurement software platform with a network of over 6,000 supplier partners and 14,000 locations. Its innovative technology simplifies the equipment rental process, helping contractors complete projects on time and within budget. With forthcoming solutions, BigRentz is at the forefront of the construction industry’s digital transformation.

