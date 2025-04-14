Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty RELAUNCHES with Next-Generation Skincare Innovations

Dr. Lara Devgan | Scientific Beauty Scientific Beauty: Newest Innovations Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty: Logo

The new Scientific Beauty line introduces a range of advanced and updated products with higher concentrations of active ingredients and premium packaging.

Efficacy is the new luxury. Driven by potent actives and scientifically backed ingredients, our latest formulas deliver results you can see and feel.” — Dr. Lara Devgan, MD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A REINTRODUCTIONRenowned plastic surgeon​ and internationally recognized aesthetics expert Dr. Lara Devgan proudly announces the rebrand and relaunch of her award-winning skincare line, Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty . With a focus on high-performance active ingredients, improved tolerability for all skin types, and refined luxury packaging, the relaunched line redefines medical-grade skincare. This evolution reflects Dr. Devgan’s core mission: to combine surgical precision, scientific innovation, and modern elegance in skincare that delivers real results.Dr. Devgan is a Yale-educated, Johns Hopkins-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon, an NIH-trained scientist, and the former Chief Medical Officer of RealSelf. A top expert in aesthetic medicine, she is trusted by high-profile public figures, private individuals, and global tastemakers. Her expertise has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Elle, Allure, Washington Post, Vogue, Business of Fashion, Good Morning America, ABC, World News Tonight, Beauty Insider, and countless other media outlets. As a respected voice in the industry and a practicing plastic surgeon, she brings unique clinical credibility and artistry to her skincare formulations.THE NEXT GENERATIONThe new Scientific Beauty line introduces a range of advanced products with elevated actives and premium textures. Leading the collection is the Intensive Pigment Corrector, the most advanced hyperpigmentation formula on the market, powered by six synergistic ingredients: tranexamic acid, kojic acid, niacinamide, alpha-arbutin, vitamin C, and ergothioneine. The reformulated Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum now features a stabilized 25% vitamin C complex for powerful antioxidant protection and glow. The Hyaluronic Niacin Panthenol Serum offers deep hydration, barrier support, and calming benefits ideal for reactive and post-procedure skin. Other standout launches include the Advanced Vitamin B+E Recovery Cream, a nutrient-rich moisturizer with therapeutic concentrations of vitamins B5 and E; the Niacin Squalane Neck Cream, targeting tone, firmness, and elasticity in the neck and décolleté; and the Resveratrol Niacinamide Rich Cream, a high-potency night cream that supports skin recovery and radiance.The brand also debuts its first-ever body product—the Advanced Lactic Acid Cream, designed to treat keratosis pilaris, body breakouts, and rough texture—as well as the Advanced Lauric Acid Cleanser, the first U.S. facial cleanser powered by both lauric and myristic acids for deep but gentle purification. The Retinal Bakuchiol Serum combines retinaldehyde, retinol, and bakuchiol for a multitasking approach to skin renewal, while the Polypeptide Eye Cream blends plant-based phytopeptides, retinol, and regenerative actives to smooth and firm the under-eye area. For physical exfoliation, the Microdermabrasion Scrub offers a refined polishing experience that improves tone and texture without irritation. The newly launched Vermilion Lip Plump, a lightly tinted translucent version of the bestselling Platinum Lip Plump, adds a wash of color while delivering visible plump and hydration.Scientific Beauty continues to offer its beloved hero products, which have been featured in Vogue, Allure, Vanity Fair, Elle, and more. The Platinum Lip Plump remains a best-in-class collagen-boosting gloss known for its immediate volumizing effect. The Platinum Long Lash is a prostaglandin-free lash serum that enhances length and thickness without irritation. The Extreme Lengthening Mascara combines dramatic pigment with lash-conditioning technology, while the Gold Collagen Face Mask delivers an instant firming and brightening effect with hydrogel and peptides. The Peptide Eye Cream continues to be a cult favorite for targeting puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines, and the Hyaluronic Serum with B5 remains a foundational staple for multi-depth hydration.Scientific Beauty by Dr. Lara Devgan is available online at www.drdevgan.com , as well as at leading luxury retailers and clinical locations worldwide, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Violet Grey, Revolve, Shopbop, Amazon Luxury Beauty, Moda Operandi, Net-a-Porter, Mecca Beauty, Equinox, Casa Cipriani, Maybourne Hotel Group, SSENSE, SAYN Beauty, Knockout Beauty, Gee Beauty, and a curated network of professional offices and medical spas. Additionally, customers may shop and pick-up their orders at our in-office retail store on Park Avenue in New York City (see contact/address information below).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.