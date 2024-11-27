Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty Relaunches with Next-Generation Serum Superheroes

The next-generation serum superheroes. From left, Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum, Retinal Bakuchiol Serum 5x, and Hyaluronic Niacin Panthenol Serum.

Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty relaunches its iconic skincare line with three advanced serums, setting new industry standards in quality, potency, and results.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty is excited to announce the relaunch of its highly anticipated skincare line, featuring three groundbreaking serums: the Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum , the Hyaluronic Niacin Panthenol Serum , and the Retinal Bakuchiol Serum . These innovative formulations represent the pinnacle of skincare, setting new industry standards with unmatched ingredient quality, concentrations, and efficacy.Next-Generation Serum SuperheroesEach of these serums is a leader in its category, crafted with medical-grade precision and powerful, clinically-backed ingredients designed to deliver transformative results.• Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum: As the platinum standard of antioxidant skincare, this serum features an industry-leading 25% Vitamin C for superior brightening, collagen stimulation, and environmental protection. Complemented by 2% Vitamin B and 1.5% Vitamin E, along with 0.75% Ferulic Acid, it offers unmatched antioxidant synergy to combat the visible effects of aging and environmental stressors. The formulation’s high concentration of active ingredients ensures that this serum is a true powerhouse in skincare.• Hyaluronic Niacin Panthenol Serum: Designed as both a clinical-grade hydrator and makeup primer, this serum leverages mixed molecular weight hyaluronic acid for multi-layered hydration. The formula delivers immediate moisture while improving skin texture and elasticity, making it an ideal base for flawless makeup. Enriched with niacinamide and panthenol, it also calms and strengthens the skin barrier, leaving the skin soothed, smooth, and ready for additional skincare or makeup application.• Retinal Bakuchiol Serum: This serum blends the best of both worlds by combining retinal (a retinoid) with bakuchiol, a natural plant-derived ingredient often referred to as a gentler alternative to retinol. Offering all the anti-aging benefits of traditional retinoids, this serum reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone, while bakuchiol helps to enhance skin elasticity without the irritation typically associated with retinol. Customizable in two strengths.Industry-Leading Ingredient EngineeringWith a commitment to delivering the highest standard of skincare, Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty ensures that each product is formulated with the most potent active ingredients available. The high concentrations of Vitamin C, mixed molecular weight hyaluronic acid, and retinal bakuchiol set these serums apart, offering maximum efficacy and visible results.The Future of SkincareThese next-generation serums represent the future of skincare, providing clinically validated, science-backed solutions for radiant, youthful, and healthy skin. Whether seeking advanced anti-aging treatments, long-lasting hydration, or an industry-leading primer, Dr. Devgan’s latest formulations offer targeted solutions for all skin concerns.AvailabilityThe newly relaunched Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty collection is available for purchase exclusively at www.drlaradevgan.com About Dr. Devgan Scientific BeautyDr. Devgan Scientific Beauty is a luxury skincare brand founded by Dr. Lara Devgan, a leading plastic surgeon and expert in medical-grade skincare. The brand combines cutting-edge scientific formulations with premium ingredients to create skincare solutions that deliver visible, lasting results. Known for its high-performance products and commitment to excellence, Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty continues to lead the industry in both innovation and efficacy.Contact InformationDr. Devgan Scientific Beautypress@laradevganmd.com(212) 452-2400

