9-Year-Old Author Krishan Verdonck Publishes Debut Novel "The Shot on Goal"

Krishan Verdonck, young novelist and author of "The Shot on Goal"

New York City Fourth Grader Pens a Compelling Coming-of-Age Story Set Against the Backdrop of International Soccer

Writing has given me an outlet for expressing myself, telling stories about what I love, and sharing a kids' perspective with the world.” — Krishan Verdonck, 9-year-old New York City novelist

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krishan Verdonck, a talented 9-year-old writer, has officially launched his literary career with the publication of his debut novel, "The Shot on Goal." This 162-page novel captures the journey of an American boy who spends a summer in Belgium playing in an international soccer league. The story delves into themes of teamwork, perseverance, and cultural adaptation, as the protagonist learns to navigate life both on and off the field.Drawing from his own experiences, Krishan, a Belgian-American dual citizen, was inspired to write "The Shot on Goal" by his love for soccer and his time spent playing the sport in various locations, including Belgium, California, and New York. “Soccer is such a huge part of my life, and I wanted to write a story that captures the excitement, challenges, and teamwork that come with the sport,” said Krishan.Over the course of five months, Krishan diligently worked on his novel, balancing his writing with school and other activities. His dedication to the craft shines through in the novel's authentic portrayal of the protagonist's growth. “I want readers to understand that with hard work and determination, they can achieve their goals, whether in sports or in any other area of life,” he shared."The Shot on Goal" is more than just a sports story; it is a tale of personal growth, cultural exchange, and the power of family connections. The novel is available for purchase on Barnes and Noble, where it is quickly gaining attention from young readers and soccer enthusiasts alike. It will be available for purchase on Amazon later this year.About the Author:Krishan Verdonck is a student at The Buckley School in New York City. In addition to his passion for writing, he loves math and soccer. He enjoys spending time with his family, his friends, and his three cats. "The Shot on Goal" is his first published novel.

