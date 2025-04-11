Mayhew Tools Unveils New 20 Pc. Pneumatic Master Set in Foam Tray

20pc Pneumatic Master Set

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) announces the release of their latest innovation: the 20 Pc. Pneumatic Master Set in a Custom Cut Foam Tray, Part Number 32090F. This new set is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of professionals seeking high performance, durability, and organization in their tools.The 20 Pc. Pneumatic Master Set has a .401 Turn-Type style shank and is crafted from high-strength steel alloy, ensuring remarkable durability. Its black oxide finish provides superior corrosion resistance, making it a dependable choice for even the most demanding environments.The set also comes in a custom cut foam tray that fits seamlessly into tool drawers, promoting easy access and organization. The precision-crafted tools are designed for a snug and secure fit, eliminating any movement during retrieval and ensuring efficiency during use. The tray is durable, able to withstand daily use and clearly displays each part number.Proudly made in the USA, this set measures an overall size of L 22” x W 15.5” x D 1.25” and includes a comprehensive selection of tools:Punches:32011 - Pneumatic Taper Punch 3/8 x 18”31997 - Pneumatic Taper Punch 1/8 x 6”31977 - Pneumatic Taper Punch Sharp Point x 6”31980 - Pneumatic Taper Punch 1/2 x 6”31979 - Pneumatic Taper Punch 3/8 x 6”31941 - Pneumatic Pin/Drift Punch 1/4 x 6”31950 - Pneumatic Roll Pin Punch 1/4 x 6”Hammers:32001 - Pneumatic Hammer 1 x 12”31962 - Pneumatic Hammer 1 x 8”31982 - Pneumatic Hammer 1 x 4”31987 - Pneumatic Hammer 1 x 6”Chisels:31986 - Pneumatic Cold Chisel 5/8 x 18”31972 - Pneumatic Cold Chisel 5/8 x 6”Scrapers:32016 - Pneumatic Scraper 2 x 18”32010 - Pneumatic Scraper 1-1/8 x 18”31976 - Pneumatic Scraper 1-1/8 x 8”31970 - Pneumatic Scraper 2 x 8-1/2”Automotive:31968 - Pneumatic Tailpipe Cutoff, 7-1/2” OAL31975 - Pneumatic Rivet/Bolt Cutter, 6-1/2” OAL31957 - Pneumatic Panel Cutter, 6” OALMayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth. Mayhew Tools, serving primarily the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries, are sold globally through an extensive distributor network. Visit mayhew.com for more information.

