Harimon Takes Oath as Clerk Magistrate in Bridgeport

Judge Paul Wess gave the ceremonial oath of office to Clerk Magistrate Ashley Harimon on April 10, 2025. Friends and coworkers gathered to celebrate her new role in the 12th Judicial District for Morrill County Court where Harimon began work as clerk magistrate in early 2025.

She takes over for Linda Hayden, who retired in January after serving Morrill County for more than 60 years. As clerk magistrate, Harimon helps run the county court. She is responsible for managing court staff, handling finances, and keeping court records, all under the guidance of the presiding judge.

Photo: Clerk Magistrate Ashley Harimon sworn-in by Judge Paul Wess.

Harimon Takes Oath as Clerk Magistrate in Bridgeport

