St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Sheldon - CORRECTED INFORMATION

Please see the corrected information in red.





Trooper Seth Boudreau Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993









STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE: 25A2002407

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 at 1239 hours

STREET: VT 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT 78

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Emma Chaplin

AGE: 80

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2019 Chevrolet Equinox

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy drivers side damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center





VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dustin Machia

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A









SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On April 8, 2025, at 1239 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of VT 105 near VT 78 in the town of Sheldon. Initial investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Chaplin did not stop at the VT 78 and VT 105 intersection. Vehicle 2 operated by Machia was traveling westbound on VT 105. A collision occurred between the two vehicles in the westbound lane of VT 105. Vehicle 1 sustained damage to the driver's side concentrated on the rear passenger door and vehicle 2 sustained damage to the front end. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Operator 1 was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries.





Update:





Initial investigation revealed that Chaplin did not stop at the intersection of VT 78 and VT 105. Upon further investigation, Chaplin entered the intersection after stopping before assuring it was safe to enter.



