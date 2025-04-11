Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,927 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Sheldon - CORRECTED INFORMATION

Please see the corrected information in red.


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE: 25A2002407        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 at 1239 hours

STREET: VT 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT 78

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Emma Chaplin

AGE: 80

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT 


VEHICLE YEAR:  2019 Chevrolet Equinox

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy drivers side damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center


VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dustin Machia

AGE:  29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT 


VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A



SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On April 8, 2025, at 1239 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of VT 105 near VT 78 in the town of Sheldon. Initial investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Chaplin did not stop at the VT 78 and VT 105 intersection. Vehicle 2 operated by Machia was traveling westbound on VT 105. A collision occurred between the two vehicles in the westbound lane of VT 105. Vehicle 1 sustained damage to the driver's side concentrated on the rear passenger door and vehicle 2 sustained damage to the front end.  Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Operator 1 was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries.


Update: 


Initial investigation revealed that Chaplin did not stop at the intersection of VT 78 and VT 105. Upon further investigation, Chaplin entered the intersection after stopping before assuring it was safe to enter.  


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Sheldon - CORRECTED INFORMATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more