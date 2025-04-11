Finance Authority of Maine Offers Free Resources to Help Celebrate April as Financial Literacy Month

April is National Financial Literacy Month, an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of financial literacy in the classroom. Financial literacy is understanding and using financial skills, including responsible money management, budgeting, saving, and investing for the future.

The Finance Authority of Maine(FAME) offers a variety of financial wellness resources and activities for K-12 students, young adults, and beyond:

For further questions and resources, please reach out to FAME at Education@FAMEmaine.com.