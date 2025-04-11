Finance Authority of Maine Offers Free Resources to Help Celebrate April as Financial Literacy Month

April is National Financial Literacy Month, an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of financial literacy in the classroom. Financial literacy is understanding and using financial skills, including responsible money management, budgeting, saving, and investing for the future.
The Finance Authority of Maine(FAME) offers a variety of financial wellness resources and activities for K-12 students, young adults, and beyond:
- Design Your Dream Money Contest: To help raise awareness of the importance of teaching financial skills as early as elementary school, FAME has launched its first-ever Design Your Dream Money Contest. The contest, which was created in partnership with the Alfond Scholarship Foundation, will open on April 1. Students in grades 1-6 are invited to create their own $500 bill using a template created by FAME. Learn more here.
- Financial Wellness Social Media Toolkit Update: In anticipation of National Financial Literacy Month, FAME recently refreshed its financial wellness social media toolkit, which was created to support organizations that wish to promote financial wellness. These templates are fully customizable and include graphics, content suggestions, and hashtags.
- Invest in ME Reads: Launched in 2020, Invest in ME Readsis a free family financial wellness program, designed to help families build financial skills at home. The program provides free books, activities, and resources, including resources for families and educators. Click here to learn more.
- Library Resources: Are you a librarian who is interested in starting or expanding a financial literacy program at your library? If so, FAME has compiled a set of financial wellness resources just for you! Visit the library resource page, where you will find games, free publications, book recommendations, and more!
- Claim Your Future® Kit Update: Claim Your Future is a program that encourages students to explore the return on investment of various career pathways and to experience financial decision-making. This fall, the financial education team at FAME launched an updated version of the classroom game kit, complete with updated careers, salary, and cost of living data. To request a free Claim Your Future kit for your classroom, please visit the FAME ordering page.
- Maine Jumpstart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy News: FAME is proud to continue its support of the Maine Jumpstart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy. Consider checking out Maine Jumpstart’s Fostering Financial Education in Maine Schools Conference on May 8 and 9.
For further questions and resources, please reach out to FAME at Education@FAMEmaine.com.