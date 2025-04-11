Brunswick High School Student Wins MLTI Student Conference T-Shirt Design Contest

Congratulations to Caleb Chang, a junior at Brunswick High School, whose artwork was selected as the winning design for the 2025 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference T-shirt!

Chang’s creative design captures the theme of the 22nd MLTI Student Conference, “#LetsDiriGo,” with two jets circling the globe and a compass rose at the center. Chang’s design will be printed on T-shirts and shared with more than a thousand students and educators attending the event on May 22, 2025. The conference will be held at the University of Maine at Orono, where crowds of students will be dressed in Chang’s design.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) MLTI Team remains committed to showcasing student creativity at MLTI events and will continue to seek student artwork for future opportunities. If you are interested in participating in upcoming contests, please be sure to review this year’s call for submissions for eligibility and guidelines.

Please use this link to learn more about past MLTI T-shirt design contest winners from schools across the state, including South Aroostook Community School, Auburn Middle School, Waterville Junior High School, Gray-New Gloucester High School.

If your MLTI school is interested in attending the 2025 MLTI Student Conference at UMaine in Mah, please click here for event details and registration.

For more information or questions about MLTI student events, please contact Bethany Billinger, Maine DOE MLTI Project Manager, at bethany.billinger@maine.gov.