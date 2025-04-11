Submit Release
Weekly Office Hours: Exploring Numeracy Across the Curriculum

Interdisciplinary Instruction - Numeracy Curriculum Office Hours

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team invites educators to join a new series of weekly virtual office hours, focused on exploring numeracy across content areas. Sessions will take place every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., beginning April 16, 2025, and running through June 4, 2025.

Each session will highlight a different topic that illustrates how numeracy and mathematical thinking can deepen learning across the curriculum (full schedule below). Whether you’re a classroom teacher, instructional coach, or curriculum leader, these office hours are designed to offer practical insights and spark interdisciplinary connections.

Session Topics:

  • April 16 – Data Visualization
  • April 30 – Climate Change
  • May 7 – Fast Fashion
  • May 14 – Food Waste
  • May 21 – Plastic Pollution
  • May 28 – Water Quality
  • June 4 – Numeracy Resources

To participate in these office hours, please register here.

The Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For further questions, please contact Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Michele Mailhot at Michele.R.Mailhot@maine.gov.

