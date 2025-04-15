War Refugee-Turned-CEO Presents Lessons in Grit, Leadership, and Success

"Underdog Nation" by Quang X. Pham is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- —"Underdog Nation: Zero In On Effort and Results for Success" by Quang X. Pham is available today on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Success isn’t reserved for the privileged—it belongs to those who fight for it. It belongs to the underdogs. In "Underdog Nation," Quang X. Pham dismantles traditional myths about success, like what it looks like and who gets to define it. In the process, Pham proves that success is simple, and through effort, adaptability, and unshakable resolve, we can all achieve success that is entirely our own.Pham’s story reads like a movie script. Fleeing Vietnam as a war refugee nearly 50 years ago this week, learning English on the fly, rising to become the first Vietnamese American U.S. Marine aviator, topping sales targets in biotech, and taking a company public on Wall Street—his life is proof that underdogs don’t just survive—they thrive.At the heart of "Underdog Nation" is Pham’s ER Approach™—a straightforward framework that strips away excuses and focuses on making clear, decisive moves, taking ownership, and outmaneuvering obstacles with calculated precision.Inside, readers will discover how to:● Define success on their own terms.● Turn setbacks into strategic pivots.● Outthink, outwork, and outperform those who start ahead.● Master the credibility game.● Simplify decision-making for maximum impact.With rollicking storytelling, tactical insights, and a determination to challenge conventional wisdom, "Underdog Nation" is a battle cry for professionals, entrepreneurs, and ambitious thinkers who refuse to be counted out.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the Author:Quang X. Pham is the founder and CEO of Cadrenal Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a novel blood thinner for patients with rare cardiovascular conditions. He is the first American of Vietnamese heritage to become a U.S. Marine Corps aviator and lead a biotech IPO on Nasdaq (CVKD). He is also the author of A Sense of Duty: Our Journey from Vietnam to America and has received the EY Entrepreneur Of the Yearaward. A graduate of UCLA, he is a popular speaker and lives in Florida with his family.To keep up with Quang Pham’s work, visit QuangXPham.com About Forbes Books:Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media Contact:Krista Wignall, kwignall@theauthoritycompany.com

