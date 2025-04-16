CET UK’s ANSA business selects Cotality to digitalise operations and claims management

By adopting Cotality's Contractor Workspace™ technology - ANSA, part of CET UK, is set to optimise operations.

We are thrilled to introduce Contractor Workspace to CET UK’s ANSA Underground Services business processes, creating new optimisation opportunities.” — Mark Barrett, Vice President at Cotality

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cotality™ (new d/b/a rebrand of CoreLogic), a leading data-driven property intelligence company, announced a new collaboration with ANSA UK Ltd, a subsidiary of CET UK. ANSA UK, a market-leading provider of specialist outsourced services to the UK insurance claims sector, including drainage solutions and subsidence investigations, has chosen Cotality's Contractor Workspace™ to digitally transform and enhance its operations and workflows.ANSA UK is implementing Contractor Workspace, which Cotality introduced to the UK market following its acquisition of Prime Ecosystem in January 2025. ANSA's investment in the platform gives ANSA the ability to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and create innovation opportunities for internal teams and contractor partners.Contractor Workspace is a cloud-based platform that enables operational transparency, automates workflows, and enhances communication. The platform makes day-to-day operations easy by automating job registration, enabling real-time tracking and optimising resource planning. These features will help suppliers make informed decisions in real time, ensuring they deploy the right people and equipment to the right place.ANSA UK has been able to implement and scale Contractor Workspace quickly because of its highly configurable nature, which addresses immediate needs while providing the opportunity for long-term flexibility to respond to business needs. ANSA UK joins other businesses across the globe who have seen significant outcomes from utilising the solution, and will benefit from optimised operational performance, improved user experience and simpler ways of working. Ultimately, this creates a better experience for everyone involved—insurance clients and customers, alike.Ashley Phillips, CEO at CET UK, said “We’re excited to be deploying Contractor Workspace across our ANSA UK business. At CET, we are committed to delivering excellence to our clients through technology enhancements, and this innovative solution will help us better manage our operations, improve efficiency, and ultimately enhance the service we provide to our insurance clients, contractor partners and policyholders.”Mark Barrett, Vice President at Cotality, added “We are thrilled to introduce Contractor Workspace to CET UK’s ANSA Underground Services business processes, creating new optimisation opportunities. This platform will bridge operational gaps, enhance communication, and drive efficiencies across all business workflows. In turn, the improved decision making will help ANSA UK stay agile, adapt to changing market conditions, and build a strong foundation for future success.”To celebrate the product launch, Cotality will host an exclusive Contractor Workspace Launch Event on 14 May at Twickenham, where contractors and supply chain professionals will have hands-on opportunities to experience the platform. The event will feature live demonstrations, expert insights, and case studies from early adopters, giving attendees a comprehensive preview of the platform’s capabilities.About CotalityCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across the property ecosystem to enable industry professionals to surpass their ambitions and impact society. With billions of real-time data signals across the life cycle of a property, we unearth hidden risks and transformative opportunities for agents, lenders, insurers, and innovators. Get to know us at cotality.com/uk.On 24 March 2025, CoreLogicbecame Cotality™ — a strategic d/b/a rebrand that reflects our evolution and future direction. For more information, please visit www.cotality.com/uk Cotality™, the Cotality logo, Intelligence beyond bounds™, Contractor Workspace™, and CoreLogicare the trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. d/b/a Cotality or its affiliates or subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.About ANSA, part of CET UKCET UK’s ANSA business, is a leading provider of specialist outsourced services for the UK insurance claims sector, offering home emergency response, drainage solutions, and subsidence investigation. Committed to service excellence and innovation, CET leverages technology to enhance efficiency and deliver better outcomes for insurers and policyholders. Headquartered in the West Midlands, CET operates across the UK with regional offices supporting its nationwide network. For more information, please visit www.cet-uk.com and www.ansaltd.com Additional information Register for the free Contractor Workspace Launch Event on 14 May 2025 in Twickenham Discover the story behind our strategic rebrand to Cotality

