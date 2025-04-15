A New Wealth Planning Framework for Purpose-Driven Legacy Building

"The Spirit of Wealth Preservation" by Ken Polk is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- —"The Spirit of Wealth Preservation: Leverage Your Finite Life for the Infinite Good" by Ken Polk is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, Forbes’ exclusive business book publishing imprint.In "The Spirit of Wealth Preservation," Ken Polk presents a groundbreaking philosophy to help families simplify the process of crafting a legacy, planning with purpose, and building wealth that lasts for generations. Informed by decades of experience advising affluent families, Polk’s “Laws of Preservation” masterfully integrates sturdy wealth planning principles with the human aspects of money management: character, relationships, and purpose.“The goal of this book is to show what can be done when we give to others what heaven has given us,” Polk explained. “I want to encourage families to lean into each day with an elevated objective—an objective to build a better family, a better business, and ultimately a better society.”Polk’s Perpetual Purpose Model (PPM) shifts the wealth conversation from accumulation to stewardship. This pivotal move ensures wealth becomes a vehicle for values and a better world rather than a burden for heirs. Readers will learn to create meaningful estate plans, design trust structures with a soul, and foster multigenerational success."The Spirit of Wealth Preservation" is an essential guide for individuals navigating wealth transfer. With clarity and wisdom, Polk challenges conventional wealth management perspectives and inspires readers to think differently about what they leave behind.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorKen Polk is the visionary founder of Arlington, a multifamily office specializing in wealth preservation and purpose-driven financial planning. With over 25 years of experience, Polk has guided affluent families in aligning their financial strategies with their personal and communal values. A Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner™, Polk blends professional expertise with personal passion, helping clients create meaningful legacies. In The Spirit of Wealth Preservation, Polk shares his insights on navigating the complex world of wealth transfer and purpose, drawing from his professional journey and life experiences. Ken lives with his wife and children in Alabama, where he continues to inspire families to thrive across generations.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactTate Causey, tcausey@theauthoritycompany.com

