Slovenia at Expo 2025 Osaka

SLOVENIA, April 11 - The main theme of this year's World Expo is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," focusing on the concept of Society 5.0, which aims to create a coexistence between the virtual and real worlds, balance economic development, and address societal challenges. Organizers expect over 28 million visitors to view presentations from more than 160 countries and regions worldwide.

This year, Slovenia will be exhibiting in a group pavilion, following the idea of connecting hearts between Slovenia and Japan, summarized by the slogan "From Heart to Heart." The Slovenian pavilion will combine sustainability, innovation, and rich cultural heritage, offering visitors a unique digital and physical experience that showcases Slovenia's vision as a green and digital country of the future. Slovenia will display its most advanced technological solutions, innovative industries, and unique way of life based on sustainability and connections. Key highlights of Slovenia's presentation at Expo in Osaka include smart and sustainable future (Smart Living) and beekeeping as a way of life, Slovenia as a sports powerhouse, culture as a connecting bridge, and tourism of the future.

Details of Slovenia's participation at Expo 2025 Osaka were presented by guests at a press conference organized by SPIRIT Slovenia before the opening.

H.E. Akiko Yoshida, Japanese Ambassador to Slovenia, emphasized the long-standing close friendly relations between Japan and Slovenia and that Expo is a good opportunity to further strengthen these ties. She expressed confidence that the presentation of Slovenian achievements in sustainability, advanced technologies, and cultural heritage at Expo will make a great impression on all visitors.

Slovenia's Commissioner General for Expo 2025 Saša Leban emphasized that Expo 2025 is more than a world exhibition for Slovenia; it is a strategic, symbolic, and very concrete opportunity to show the world who we are, where we want to go, and what we can contribute to the common future. According to her, the Slovenian pavilion will showcase solutions that demonstrate the ability to connect innovation, sustainability, and smart approaches into concrete working models, as even a small country can provide important answers to future challenges. Thus, the focus will be on examples of good practices in green transition, self-sufficiency, local self-supply, smart homes, breakthrough solutions, and smart industry.

Due to its proactive approach, Slovenia has also become part of the executive committee of BIE (Bureau International des Expositions), an international organization with representatives from 25 countries that represent all participating countries and have a direct influence on the shaping and direction of world expos, said the Secretary General, adding that Slovenia will also play an important role in the official thematic weeks of Expo, participating in events on sustainable development, mobility, technology, health, and culture.

