'AWAJI EXPO ROAD' to Launch in April, Aims to Connect Awaji Island with Expo 2025

The inaugural event, "MobiWell Awaji", will be held on April 19th - 20th on Awaji Island

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) has announced the upcoming launch of "AWAJI EXPO ROAD" to be held during the duration of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, with the aim of promoting Japanese culture from Awaji Island, said to be the "Birthplace of Japan", and to allow visitors from around the world coming to the Kansai region for the Expo to connect and interact. The project will be held at Yumebutai Sustainable Park (Yumebutai, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture) from April to October. The first event of the project, "MobiWell Awaji", will be held on April 19th (Saturday) and April 20th (Sunday) at the park.

Pasona Group will exhibit a private sector pavilion, "PASONA NATUREVERSE" at Expo 2025, with the concept of "Thank You, Life." and themes of "body, mind, and bonds".

AWAJI EXPO ROAD will be held concurrently to Expo 2025, aimed at visitors from around the world to the Kansai region of Japan. In the Japanese creation myth, Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture) is known as the "birthplace of Japan", according to the ancient semi-historical text "Kojiki". The island will be the hub for the events, including a variety of events centered on Japanese culture, tourism and exchange events, and social contribution events aimed at protecting the environment.

The first event of the project is "MobiWell Awaji", which combines concepts of mobility and well-being to explore and promote future lifestyles. The event will feature vehicle exhibits and hands-on workshops as well as roundtable discussions and social exchanges with "van lifers" who practice the "van life" lifestyle. Additionally, the "Mini Van Grand Prix", Japan's first van life competition, evaluating van interior designs and lifestyle, will be held jointly with the event.

Pasona Group has expressed the aim of developing the tourism industry by creating opportunities for people from around the world to visit Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, on the occasion of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

■Project Overview: AWAJI EXPO ROAD

Project Name: AWAJI EXPO ROAD

Duration: April - October 2025 (events will primarily be held on weekends and holidays)

Location: Yumebutai Sustainable Park (1-32 Yumebutai, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Content: A variety of events and activities will be held that encourage interaction while enjoying aspects of Japanese culture, with the aim of attracting domestic and international tourists visiting the Kansai region during Expo 2025 to visit Awaji Island.

Homepage: https://awaji-expo.com/

■Overview: First Event "MobiWell Awaji"

In collaboration with MeiMei Inc., a company which promotes "van life" and RV designs with the aim of promoting new lifestyles which combine mobility and well-being, the "MobiWell Awaji" event will feature vehicle exhibits and hands-on workshops as well as roundtable discussions and social exchanges with "van lifers" who practice the "van life" lifestyle. Additionally, the "Mini Van Grand Prix", Japan's first van life competition, evaluating van interior designs and lifestyle, will be held jointly with the event.

Date: April 19th (Saturday) 12:00 AM - April 20th (Sunday) 12:00 PM

Partial content: Display of customized van life vehicles and campervans

Special Content:

- Van Life Influencer Roundtable - 19th 1:40 PM

- Live music (shamisen) - 19th 3:30 PM

- 100 person "mime mime" - 19th 7:00 PM

- Sleep music concert - 19th 8:30 PM

Collaborator: MeiMei Inc.

Reservations: https://mobiwell-awaji.peatix.com/ (only for overnight participants)

