Cyviz and Workplace Vision Announce Strategic Partnership

UK-based Workplace Vision recently visited Cyviz’ Experience Center in Oslo. From left: Daryl Clarke, Workplace Vision, Espen Gylvik, Cyviz, and John Masters, Workplace Vision.

Cyviz, a global collaboration technology and platform provider, partners with Workplace Vision, a company transforming how global enterprises approach AV.

This partnership is a great match. Workplace Vision shares our ambition to transform the AV industry with scalable, software-powered solutions.” — Espen Gylvik | Cyviz CEO

OSLO, NORWAY, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyviz, a global collaboration technology and platform provider, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Workplace Vision, a company transforming how global enterprises approach AV.Cyviz Platform Becomes Part of a Global AV StandardThe partnership enables Workplace Vision to integrate the Cyviz Management & Monitoring Software Platform into its service offerings while incorporating Cyviz’ core solutions into their global AV standards portfolio.Workplace Vision specializes in bridging the gap between AV and IT, partnering with major service providers to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade solutions worldwide.With strategically located Global Operating Centers and 24/7 support capabilities, they serve some of the most demanding and complex environments across industries and geographies.“This partnership is a great match. Workplace Vision shares our ambition to transform the AV industry with scalable, software-powered solutions. Their global reach and IT-centric approach make them an ideal partner to accelerate our platform strategy and deliver more value to enterprise customers”, says Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz.Enabling Recurring RevenuesWorkplace Vision will leverage Cyviz’ software platform to offer real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, data-driven insights, and multi-site management capabilities, enabling them to create tailored managed services and recurring revenue models.The companies aim to address large organizations' growing demand for standardized, easy-to-manage AV environments.“The Cyviz team has been agile and easy to work with, and their management platform adds considerable value to our service proposition and has been very well received by our clients”, says John Masters, CEO of Workplace Vision.A Key Milestone in Cyviz’ Global Partner StrategyThis partnership is part of Cyviz’ broader strategy to scale its software and platform offering through a growing global network of partners. With over 15 partner agreements signed to date, this collaboration marks a significant milestone as the company’s new business line gains traction and moves toward global adoption.

