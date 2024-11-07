Norwegian Technology Provider Cyviz Powers Microsoft's Global Innovation Hubs

Microsoft Innovation Hub | London Paddington Gøran Hansen | Cyviz, Chief Technology Officer

OSLO, NORWAY, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2020, Microsoft has chosen the Norwegian technology provider Cyviz to upgrade their "Envisioning Theaters," located in Microsoft’s Global Innovation Hubs (previously Microsoft Technology Centers) and Executive Briefing Centers.These Innovation Hubs play a vital role for Microsoft, as they serve as prime locations to showcase unique demonstrations for key customers.In 2024, Cyviz received 21 new orders from Microsoft: 10 new Envisioning Theaters and 11 upgrades. Among these recent orders is Microsoft’s Innovation Hub in Bjørvika, Oslo, set for completion in 2025. To date, 28 of Microsoft’s 42 Envisioning Theaters have been equipped with Cyviz technology.The solutions provided for these Hubs include video walls, Cyviz' room control system, and custom solutions fully integrated with Teams.“Our technology enables Microsoft to deliver a unique experience on a standardized platform for presentations, storytelling, and collaboration worldwide, from London to New York, Dubai, and Singapore. Microsoft’s sales teams use it daily to promote their technology,” says Gøran Hansen, Chief Technology Officer at Cyviz. “Our partnership with Microsoft solidifies our position as a global technology provider and demonstrates what a Norwegian company can achieve on the world stage.”Emphasis on Stability and User-Friendliness:According to Hansen, the stability and user-friendliness of Cyviz solutions have been key factors. “We deliver control room solutions to customers with 24/7 operations in the North Sea and other critical environments worldwide, where uptime is essential. We believe this reliability was a critical factor in Microsoft’s choice of our technology.”Cyviz’ room control system is built on technology developed over 14 years and is used in high-stakes environments such as control and operations rooms and emergency preparedness. This robust technological platform allows Microsoft to present its solutions in Innovation Hubs and drive sales effectively.“The unique aspect of our room control system is its standardized user interface, providing the same experience in every room. This creates familiarity for users and enhances usability. Additionally, we have developed a deep integration with Microsoft Teams, allowing all our rooms to function as upgraded Microsoft Teams Rooms.”Tailored for Storytelling and Collaboration:Microsoft and Cyviz have also developed specialized features for storytelling, mainly using PowerPoint for customer-facing meetings.This setup includes control over video wall content, integrated audio and video, and easy management of elements such as lighting and sound.All features are accessible via a strategically placed touch panel, allowing users to control the room with just a few taps.Support on a Global Scale:Using Cyviz' proprietary management solution, global companies like Microsoft can easily monitor and manage their Innovation Hubs worldwide from a central location. They can proactively monitor the rooms to ensure everything functions properly and offer remote support Furthermore, they can roll out software updates to the control systems from a central hub, minimizing downtime and ensuring a consistent, stable experience in all centers.“Our expertise with room control systems and collaboration with Microsoft has resulted in solutions that empower Microsoft teams to deliver an impressive customer experience wherever they are in the world.”

