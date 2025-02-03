ISE 2025: Cyviz Builds Future-Proof Command and Control Rooms | Fira Barcelona, Spain

Visit Cyviz Control Room at ISE 2025 | Booth3B100 Cyviz Control Room & Control System ISE 2025 | Booth 3B100

Cyviz, a global leader in advanced visualization, collaboration, and command and control solutions, is excited to participate in Integrated Systems Europe 2025.

ISE provides the perfect platform to connect with industry leaders and showcase our innovative solutions. This year is a milestone as we debut our fully integrated, future-proof control room setup.” — Espen Gylvik | Cyviz, CEO

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyviz, a global leader in advanced visualization, collaboration, and command and control solutions, is excited to participate in Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Barcelona 2025, from February 4-7. In partnership with INFiLED, a leading global manufacturer of sophisticated LED displays, Cyviz will unveil its groundbreaking, future-proof control room solutions at Hall 3, Booth 3B100, redefining mission-critical operations.The team will provide hands-on demonstrations of Cyviz’s advanced technologies. Attendees can explore high-resolution visualization systems that provide unparalleled clarity for mission-critical environments, as well as integrated collaboration tools featuring native Microsoft Teams support for seamless hybrid meetings and streamlined teamwork.Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz, stated: “ISE provides the perfect platform to connect with industry leaders and showcase our innovative solutions. This year is a milestone as we debut our fully integrated, future-proof control room setup. We’re excited to demonstrate how Cyviz enables smarter, faster decision-making for complex environments.”Cyviz will also highlight advanced turnkey control room solutions, simplifying design and implementation through commercial-off-the-shelf offerings. The company’s scalable, adaptable technologies are built to evolve with changing operational requirements, ensuring future-proof designs.John Harald, EVP Europe at Cyviz, emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation: “We are thrilled to partner with INFiLED to present sophisticated, customer-centric display solutions that enhance user experiences and operational efficiency. As technology evolves, organizations need adaptable, intelligent control rooms and that’s exactly what we deliver.”Cyviz continues to redefine control rooms with solutions designed to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s possibilities, empowering organizations to manage complex operations and plan for long-term growth more efficiently.About CyvizCyviz is a global technology provider for comprehensive conference and control rooms as well as command and experience centers. Since 1998, we have created next level collaboration spaces, assuring inclusive meeting experiences for in person and remote attendance.Cyviz serves global enterprises and governments with the highest requirements for usability, security, and quality. The cross-platform experience Cyviz delivers to manage and control systems and resources across the enterprise, makes Cyviz the preferred choice for customers with complex needs.Find out more on www.cyviz.com or visit one of our Cyviz Experience Centers in Atlanta, Benelux, Delhi, Dubai, Houston, Jakarta, London, Oslo, Riyadh, Singapore, Stavanger, or Washington DC.Cyviz is listed on Euronext Growth at the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CYVIZ).

Cyviz at ISE - Interview with AV Magazine

