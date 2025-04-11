Tourist price index (TPI) for the 1st quarter of 2025

MACAU, April 11 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the first quarter of 2025 went up by 1.15% year-on-year, on account of dearer prices of jewellery and watches, as well as higher entertainment and leisure expenses; yet, lower hotel room rates offset part of the increase. Among the various sections of goods and services, price indices of Miscellaneous Goods (e.g. jewellery, watches, arts and crafts) and Entertainment & Cultural Activities grew by 15.28% and 7.98% year-on-year respectively, while the index of Accommodation dropped by 8.47%.

In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2024, TPI for the first quarter of 2025 went down by 3.75%. Price index of Accommodation fell by 16.3% quarter-on-quarter due to lower hotel room rates. On the other hand, price indices of Miscellaneous Goods and Entertainment & Cultural Activities showed respective increases of 5.01% and 2.52%.

The average TPI for the last four quarters ended the first quarter of 2025 rose by 2.27% from the previous period. Price index of Miscellaneous Goods (+12.02%) saw notable growth, and the indices of Clothing & Footwear (+4.24%) and Restaurant Services (+4.21%) also increased. By contrast, the index of Entertainment & Cultural Activities (-8.6%) decreased.

TPI reflects the price change of goods and services purchased by visitors. Sections of TPI goods and services are selected according to the consumption pattern of visitors, namely Food, Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco; Clothing & Footwear; Accommodation; Restaurant Services; Transport & Communications; Medicine & Personal Goods; Entertainment & Cultural Activities; and Miscellaneous Goods.