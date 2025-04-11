MGTO cancels travel alert for Thailand

MACAU, April 11 - Given that the situation has stabilized towards safety in the aftermath of the recent earthquake in Thailand, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) cancels the travel alert for Thailand.

Macao residents planning to travel to Thailand are advised by MGTO to keep paying attention to the situation in Thailand and stay vigilant.

Should any need arise, Macao residents can call the 24-hour tourism hotline +853 2833 3000 or contact the Chinese Embassy or Consulate in the area, or the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at its hotline: +86 10 12308 for assistance.

The Travel Alert System is not prohibitive. It is up to each individual to decide whether to travel or adjust their travel plan in accordance with the information provided. Macao residents are advised to purchase travel insurance with more comprehensive coverage, including international emergency medical evacuation, before traveling, as well as to check with their insurance companies in case of doubt about the terms and conditions of their insurance coverage.