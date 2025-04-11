TeleStore: A New Marketplace for Browser Games and Apps Unlocks Opportunities for Studios and Indie Developers

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeleStore, a new international marketplace for browser-based games and web applications, has officially launched. The TeleStore team aims to reinvent the digital marketplace by making it fair, flexible, and truly accessible for both developers and users from all over the world.The heart of TeleStore’s philosophy is the commitment to developers and creators. The platform aims to simplify the process of launching and monetizing projects. No legal entity is required to get started — a major advantage for small studios and indie developers. Early adopters can benefit from a built-in promotional budget, giving their games or apps free exposure within the platform and a real chance to gain visibility without upfront marketing spend.One of TeleStore’s key strengths is its commercial model. The platform fee is capped at just 15%, significantly lower than the 30% industry norm. Some developers can also count on a system of dynamic discounts, depending on the size and activity of their audience. On top of that, TeleStore ensures fast and smooth payouts, with no cash flow gaps. Developers can easily withdraw their earnings in cryptocurrency via the platform’s integrated crypto service partner.TeleStore adopts best practices from the fintech world, offering a seamless and modern payment infrastructure. Users can top up their balance using bank cards from any country or cryptocurrency. All internal transactions within TeleStore, such as in-app purchases, subscriptions, and other payments, use in-app points called TeleDollars. This approach makes the payment experience smooth, transparent, and convenient for both publishers and users.While content quality and moderation are taken seriously, the platform avoids unnecessary red tape. TeleStore gives developers more freedom, focusing on creativity rather than bureaucracy. Importantly, the team understands how vital early-stage support is. That’s why TeleStore provides responsive, hands-on assistance throughout — from SDK integration to resolving technical or operational questions.TeleStore is built on the idea of shared growth and mutual value: every contribution strengthens the ecosystem and generates stable revenue for the platform, developers, and partners alike. That’s why TeleStore welcomes not only content providers but also businesses and projects that have an active user base or a developer community. Through TeleStore’s partner program, these collaborators can earn in two key ways: by receiving a percentage of the revenue generated by new publishers they refer, and by earning a share of purchases made by their audience in apps on TeleStore. Both options allow partners to turn their existing networks and reach into a sustainable income stream.TeleStore is just getting started, and now is the perfect moment for developers from all over the world to join, stand out, and grow alongside the ecosystem. Unlike older and more established platforms, TeleStore offers a simpler, more adaptable environment — from onboarding to monetization.More than just a marketplace, TeleStore is a global space where creators get real support, visibility, and opportunities. TeleStore’s goal is to build a vibrant, developer-first community — and now is the ideal time to become a part of it.

