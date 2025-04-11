No Label Brewing Co. Honored at VFW Post 9182 Awards Night at Cinco Ranch Golf Club for Service to the Katy Community

Mayor Dusty Thiele receives The Commanders Award Tom Paynter Receives The Commanders Award Retired U.S. Army Colonel R. Travis Koch

Recognized at VFW Post 9182’s Annual Awards Night, No Label Brewing was honored for its ongoing support of veterans, students, and the Katy community.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Label Brewing Co. Honored at VFW Post 9182 Awards Night at Cinco Ranch Golf Club for Service to the Katy CommunityOn a meaningful night filled with gratitude and hometown pride, No Label Brewing Co. was honored by VFW Post 9182 with a Commander’s Award during their Annual Awards Night—held this year at the beautiful Cinco Ranch Golf Club in Katy, Texas.Hosted by Post Commander Ruben Arriaga and Senior Vice Commander Kyle Flowers, the event celebrated Katy students, veterans, and community leaders who have gone above and beyond in service. The evening brought together some of the city’s most committed citizens to spotlight civic engagement, public service, and the power of community involvement in Katy.Retired U.S. Army Colonel R. Travis Koch delivered the keynote address, sharing moving stories that highlighted the values of loyalty, duty, and the kind of unity that makes towns like Katy stronger with each generation.As part of the VFW’s national scholarship initiatives, over $7,000 in awards were presented to Katy ISD students through the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay programs. In addition, student volunteers who dedicated time and energy to helping at the Post were recognized for their outstanding commitment to civic service.The Commander’s Awards were then presented to several local champions of the Katy community, including Mayor Dusty Thiele, Morgan Karsh of Katy Bingo, Sheryl Cummings of the VFW Auxiliary—and No Label Brewing Co.’s own Tom Paynter.“These awards reflect the heart of what we do,” said Commander Ruben Arriaga. “This annual event is important. It gives our most valuable resource—our next generation—the opportunity to further their education, while also recognizing outstanding citizens in our community who go above and beyond to support the Katy VFW and its programs.”For No Label, being recognized alongside Katy leaders was a powerful affirmation of the brewery’s deep roots in the community.“We’ve always said that beer is just the beginning,” said Paynter. “It’s what happens around the beer that matters most. Whether we’re raising funds for veterans, sponsoring student events, or offering our taproom as a hub for Katy locals—this place means everything to us.”No Label Brewing Co. has worked alongside VFW Post 9182 on numerous initiatives, from bingo nights to Warrior Runs. The bond between the two organizations is built on shared values—supporting those who serve, empowering the next generation, and always giving back to Katy, Texas.“Veterans, students, first responders—these are the people that make Katy what it is,” said Paynter. “This recognition isn’t the finish line. It’s a reminder to keep showing up, keep serving, and keep doing right by the city that’s given us so much.”As a fixture in historic Katy, No Label Brewing Co. will continue to support local causes, celebrate community heroes, and provide a welcoming space for all who call Katy home.

