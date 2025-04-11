Voice AI for Enterprise Applications Enabled by Lyzr in Partnership with ElevenLabs

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr AI has announced a strategic collaboration with ElevenLabs to enhance AI voice agents, enabling more interactive, adaptive, and scalable voice automation for businesses. ElevenLabs, a leader in AI voice technology, recently secured $185 million in funding at a $3 billion valuation. With operations spanning the US, UK, Poland, and India, the company is known for its advanced speech synthesis models that deliver high-quality, human-like audio.By integrating ElevenLabs’ technology into Lyzr Agent Studio, enterprises can now build AI-driven voice solutions for customer service, sales, and internal operations.Advancing Voice AI for Real-World ApplicationsLyzr’s integration with ElevenLabs enables AI agents to generate high-quality, human-like speech, creating a more natural interaction experience. Unlike traditional chatbot systems, these voice agents understand context, adapt to user inputs, and deliver responses that go beyond simple commands.Businesses can now automate customer interactions with AI-driven voice support, making service more efficient and responsive.With the integration of ElevenLabs' advanced voice synthesis technology into Lyzr Agent Studio, enterprises can now deploy AI-driven voice agents for more natural, real-time interactions.Businesses can automate customer support with AI voice agents that troubleshoot issues, provide order updates, and process transactions without human intervention. In banking, these agents enable secure voice authentication for account access, enhancing both security and convenience.Retailers can use AI-powered voice interactions for personalized product recommendations and automated order tracking, improving customer engagement. Beyond external interactions, Lyzr and ElevenLabs are also enabling voice AI for internal enterprise functions. Sales teams can leverage AI voice agents for automated lead qualification, ensuring timely follow-ups with high-intent prospects.This technology has already been deployed in real-world applications. Lyzr has developed AI-driven AMA (Ask Me Anything) bots that replicate an influencer’s speech patterns, allowing audiences to receive real-time responses in the influencer’s own voice.A notable example is the Phil Fersht AMA Bot , which enables users to engage with industry insights through natural, conversational interactions. In customer support and sales training, AI voice agents are helping businesses automate query resolution, gather feedback, and simulate real-world sales conversations.These applications allow teams to improve performance while ensuring consistent engagement. Lyzr has also integrated ElevenLabs’ voice generation technology with video production tools, significantly reducing the time required to create high-quality narrated content. Lyzr AI has been recognized as an HFS Research Hot Tech for its structured approach to making AI agents enterprise-ready. As organizations move beyond AI experimentation, Lyzr provides a framework that ensures governance, scalability, and compliance, making AI voice agents suitable for real-world business adoption.As demand for AI-driven voice applications grows, Lyzr and ElevenLabs are expanding their solutions to support a wider range of industries. As part of this partnership, Lyzr and ElevenLabs are working on deep integrations, including leveraging ElevenLabs’ voice models to build voice-enabled agents for enterprises. This includes joint hackathons, developer partnerships, and industry-focused AI voice applications.This collaboration marks a significant step in making digital interactions more efficient and accessible. By integrating AI-generated voice with enterprise applications, businesses can enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and improve engagement at scale.About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration.Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include NTT Data, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture, Dairyland Power, and Marubeni. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes. Lyzr has raised a total funding of $100K over 2 rounds.Lyzr is headquartered in New York, with locations in San Francisco and Bangalore.

