Construction Begins on Wattendorf Memorial Highway Bridge Replacement in Coffee County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Wattendorf Memorial Highway bridge replacement project over I-24 at Exit 117 in Coffee County was awarded to Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC, for $18,286,764.29, with a contract completion date of 4/30/2027. Upon completion, the new bridge will have three lanes (one lane in each direction with a dedicated center turn lane) and 8-foot shoulders.

Drivers should be aware of upcoming roadway construction activities impacting traffic. Beginning Sunday evening, April 13, 2025, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will start setting barrier rail, requiring temporary closures of the Exit 117 interstate ramps (one at a time). Message boards will be in place to notify drivers. Crews will also implement intermittent interstate lane closures to set barrier rail along the shoulders of the interstate. This work will take about a week and will all be performed at night, minimizing impacts to drivers.

During construction, there will be no full closures of the Wattendorf Memorial Highway bridge. The contractor will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on the current bridge while the new bridge is constructed alongside. Any temporary closures necessary for traffic control phasing or construction are contractually limited to overnight hours and weekends. All planned traffic impacts will be communicated in advance. Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. If inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled later.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

###