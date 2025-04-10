MPD Arrests Man for Three Separate Stabbings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who was wanted in three separate stabbings in the Sixth District.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, at approximately 3:59 a.m. the victim was waited at the bus stop at the corner of 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The suspect swung a machete at the victim cutting them. The suspect fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wound. CCN:25025253

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approximately 8:12 a.m. the suspect approached the victim at the corner of 19th Street and Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. CCN:25041712

On Saturday, March 26, 2025, at approximately 7:17 p.m. the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The argument escalated when the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wound. CCN:25043744

The detectives’ investigation determined that 36-year-old James Gregory of no fixed address was the suspect in all three stabbings. A D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was located in the custody of Prince Georges’ County. Gregory was extradited on April 9, 2025, to Washington, DC where he was charged with three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

###