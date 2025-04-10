MPD Arrests Juvenile in Navy Yard Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile involved in two robberies in Southeast.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 9:04 a.m., the suspect approached the victim at the intersection of 1st Street and M Street, Southeast. The suspect snatched a pair of headphones from the victim before fleeing the scene. CCN 25047562

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at approximately 4:36 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 900 block of 1st Street, Southeast. The suspect snatched a pair of headphones from the victim before fleeing the scene. CCN 25051673

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery.

