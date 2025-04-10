Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,033 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Juvenile in Navy Yard Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile involved in two robberies in Southeast.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 9:04 a.m., the suspect approached the victim at the intersection of 1st Street and M Street, Southeast. The suspect snatched a pair of headphones from the victim before fleeing the scene. CCN 25047562

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at approximately 4:36 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 900 block of 1st Street, Southeast. The suspect snatched a pair of headphones from the victim before fleeing the scene. CCN 25051673

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Juvenile in Navy Yard Robberies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more