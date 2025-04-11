CEO of Investornomy; Dr. Linda Pajoel Presents Voices of Impact: A Special Feature on Women Who Lead

A powerful conversation series highlighting resilience, innovation, and legacy through the eyes of five women entrepreneurs.

ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a compelling new series on the Dr. Linda Show, creative producer and empowerment advocate Dr. Linda Pajoel interviews five dynamic women entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries with vision, resilience, and grit. With a passion for amplifying transformative voices, Dr. Linda reaffirms her reputation as a modern-day kingmaker—offering a platform where purpose-driven leaders are seen, heard, and celebrated.

This special feature includes intimate conversations with:
--Smriti Pratishruti, founder of PawzNDogz, whose innovative snuffle mats are revolutionizing canine enrichment globally.

--Nasim Naderi, co-founder of INTOCHARGE, an engineer-entrepreneur driving sustainability through EV infrastructure and solar energy.

--Sumera Mughal, CPA, founding partner at Axil Alliance, breaking barriers in the male-dominated finance world with elite licenses across Canada, the US, and the UK.

--Josephine Sindani, founder of JS Group, who rose from homelessness to become a construction magnate managing over 147 properties.

--Dr. Jie Xu, PhD, founder of My Powerful Life, blending neuroscience and AI to empower immigrant and women entrepreneurs toward strategic growth.

“Too often, we overlook the builders behind bold brands. These women are more than entrepreneurs—they are movement makers,” says Dr. Linda.

This release marks a moment of recognition for not just individual success, but the collective momentum of women stepping boldly into leadership—shaping economies, communities, and culture.

About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

