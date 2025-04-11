Naples Soccer Academy Welcomes Colleen Magers to Board of Directors

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3) The Magers Family Colleen Magers

Ms. Magers brings a strong blend of academic leadership, athletic experience, and community involvement to the organization

I’m excited to bring my education and soccer background to Naples Soccer Academy. I’m looking forward to this incredible journey!” — Colleen Magers

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN-99-2663889), is proud to announce the appointment of Colleen Magers to its Board of Directors . A respected educational leader and lifelong supporter of youth sports, Ms. Magers brings a strong blend of academic leadership, athletic experience, and community involvement to the organization.Colleen Magers currently serves as Assistant Principal at Lely High School in Naples, Florida. She has also held key positions in the Collier County Public Schools system, including roles as a Mathematics Coach and classroom teacher at both Barron Collier High School and Gulf Coast High School. In 2014-2015, she was honored as a Teacher of Distinction, recognizing her excellence in education and leadership in the classroom.Magers began her collegiate career at Lenoir Rhyne University and later transferred to Webber International University. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Businesses Administration and was also a member of the women’s soccer team at both schools. She later earned her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from the American College of Education.“I’m excited to bring my education and soccer background to Naples Soccer Academy. This unique combination will allow me to not only enhance the skills of the players on the field but also contribute to a culture of learning and growth within the NSA. I’m looking forward to this incredible journey!” Said, Colleen Magers.A former collegiate soccer player, Magers has remained connected to the sport throughout her life—as a player, a mentor, and a parent. Her deep appreciation for the game and her belief in the power of athletics to shape young lives align closely with the mission of Naples Soccer Academy.“We are thrilled to welcome Colleen to our Board of Directors,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy. “Her background in education and her lifelong relationship with the game of soccer bring a unique and powerful perspective. She shares our passion for building confidence, character, and skill in youth female athletes.”About: Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) (EIN-99-2663889) nonprofit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction led by collegiate and professional athletes, with a mission to empower youth female athletes both on and off the pitch.

