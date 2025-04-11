Safety upgrade at notorious northern suburbs intersection now underway

Release date: 10/04/25

A $611,000 upgrade at the intersection of Montague Road and Henderson Avenue in Pooraka has commenced, improving safety for locals and road users.

Part of the 2024-2025 Australia Government Black Spot Program, the safety upgrade will separate left and right turning vehicles on the Henderson Avenue approach by widening storage in the centre median.

The upgrade will also see the installation of priority signage, with the aim to reduce right-angle collisions through two stage right-turn movements.

This project was approved as a part of the 2024-2025 Black Spot Program, which will deliver funds to a total of 13 high risk locations across the state.

The Black Spot Program is an Australian Government funding program that targets improvements to dangerous road locations where crashes are occurring or at risk of occurring.

The Montague Road and Henderson Avenue (west) intersection has a history of crashes resulting in casualties, including a fatal crash in 2022.

Between 2018 and 2022 there were five injury crashes at this location.

The 2025-2026 Black Spot Program is under development and will be announced later this year.

The Montague Road and Henderson Avenue upgrade will be complete by mid-2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

One life lost on our roads is too many and programs like this that target dangerous locations are crucial to help South Australians feel safe on our roads.

Road safety impacts everyone, and I’m glad to see works beginning on Montague Road and Henderson Avenue to address the concerns raised by locals and road users.

We thank the community for identifying locations of concerns and nominating these areas for Black Spot funding, and we appreciate their patience while these important works are underway.

Attributable to Federal Member for Makin Tony Zappia

This is a very welcome safety improvement to the Montague Rd/Henderson Rd junction.

This intersection not only has an unacceptable accident history but is a daily cause of driver frustration and delays.

Attributable to State Member for Florey Michael Brown

This project will not only make Montague Road safer, it will also make traffic flow more easily.