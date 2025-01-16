RMA of New York Enhances Patient Care through Partnership with Conceive

The fertility support platform will be complimentary to patients across all Manhattan, Brooklyn and Westchester Clinic Locations

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RMA of New York (RMANY), a global leader in reproductive medicine, is excited to announce the launch of a partnership with Conceive , a premier 24/7 fertility support platform, to patients undergoing treatment in our Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester offices. The partnership reinforces RMANY’s long-standing commitment to reducing the emotional burden of fertility treatment and improving patient outcomes. The program follows a successful pilot from 2024.Lauren Berson, Conceive's founder and CEO stated, “At Conceive, we believe that you should have all the right answers at your fingertips. Our exciting new partnership with RMA of New York reflects our shared commitment to providing comprehensive, personalized, and compassionate care to patients during what is one of the most emotionally significant times in their lives. By integrating our 24/7 support with RMANY’s exceptional clinical expertise, we are empowering patients with the knowledge, resources, and emotional support they need to navigate their fertility journeys with confidence and clarity.”In addition to receiving support from RMANY physicians and the nursing, fertility care coordinator, and financial teams, RMANY patients also receive access to a Conceive Premium Membership, giving them around-the-clock support from trained, dedicated professionals during every step of their fertility journey. This innovative program aligns seamlessly with RMANY’s mission of delivering exceptional, patient-centric care.The Conceive Premium Membership includes:1. 24/7 access to a dedicated care team: Patients can chat via text, phone, or video call with fertility nurses trained in RMANY’s protocols and peer coaches who have been through their own fertility journeys.2. Curated community support: Dedicated peer groups provide a safe and understanding space for patients to share their fertility experiences.3. Personalized guidance: Evidence-based recommendations are tailored to patients’ unique treatment plans and aligned with RMANY’s clinical teams, empowering patients to make informed decisions. Dr. Alan Copperman , a practicing reproductive endocrinologist, fertility specialist, and Managing Partner at RMA of New York, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with Conceive to further enhance the support we provide to our patients. The results from our pilot program clearly demonstrate that access to reliable, consistent support can significantly alleviate stress and help patients feel more in control of their fertility journey.” RMANY and Conceive are excited to seamlessly integrate and help our patients achieve their family building goals.ABOUT RMA of New YorkRMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by an integrated team of physicians and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, infertility, and embryology training and experience, RMA of New York is renowned for its pioneering research in the field and for delivering high IVF success rates. For over two decades, the physicians of RMA of New York have consistently been distinguished as Top Doctors and Super Doctors by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has fertility clinic locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island and recently joined US Fertility and its network of premier reproductive medicine practices.ABOUT ConceiveConceive is a comprehensive fertility and pregnancy support platform designed to empower individuals on their fertility journeys. By providing 24/7 access to expert guidance, curated peer support, and evidence-based education, Conceive helps patients feel more informed, supported, and in control.

