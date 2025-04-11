Viva Las Vegas Weddings is ready for WWE Weekend with its new Love Smackdown Wedding Package

New Love Smackdown wedding package at Viva Las Vegas features your Luchador officiant and a ring as couples tie the knot for a love to last longer than the ref's countdown WWE Championship belts and a beautiful bouquet complement the new Love Smackdown wedding package at Viva Las Vegas Weddings Smoke and fog fill the air as the couple makes an entrance to their Main Event wedding with a Luchador wedding officiant at Viva Las Vegas Weddings for its new Love Smackdown wedding package

Get ready for the Greatest Wedding Event of All Time as Viva Las Vegas Weddings launches the “Love Smackdown” Wedding Package just in time for Wrestlemania 41.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Couples are The Main Event at Viva Las Vegas Weddings as it celebrates their love and all things WWE with the new Love Smackdown Wedding Package Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel , famed for its theatrical, themed weddings launches the ultimate tag-team match with the "Love Smackdown" Wedding Package. Couples can now say “I Do” with all the drama, excitement and electric energy of a true match as they enter the chapel with smoke and fog filling the air and their officiant in the ring himself dressed as one of the famed Luchadores.The “Love Smackdown” Wedding Package, valued at $900, is available now and includes:• Famous Luchador-themed officiant• Announcer• Wrestling-themed décor including a ring• 6-rose bouquet with matching boutonniere• 12 candid ceremony images with digital copyright• Ceremony video• Livestream• Themed music• Roundtrip Limousine Transportation• Wedding Planner leading up to the ceremony and a dedicated Wedding Coordinator day-of the ceremony• Couple’s name in lights on Viva’s giant marquee on Las Vegas BoulevardCouples interested in saying theirs vows to become the undisputed loves to last a lifetime can do so now at https://www.funvegasweddings.com/lifestyle - the package itself is $900 (plus tax and fees), but only $100 to reserve the desired wedding date and time.The Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has been a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip for more than 20 years. Specializing in themed weddings with theatrical productions, it’s the only chapel in Las Vegas where an Elvis can literally drive the couple into the chapel in his famous pink Cadillac. Theatrical details like smoke and fog and a variety of officiant options from the Grim Reaper to Darth Vader onto a full-scale production of Rocky Horror Picture Show turn a couple’s special day into a wedding for the record books. Additional themes include everything from famous movie and TV characters to iconic musicians, historical characters and much more. If you can dream it, Viva can make it happen. Beyond that, all couples married or renewing their vows at the chapel will get their name in lights following their ceremony on Viva’s marquee sign right on Las Vegas Boulevard. For more information, visit FunVegasWeddings.com.The Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has been a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip for more than 20 years. Specializing in themed weddings with theatrical productions, with weddings ranging from Elvis, to Star Wars, Superheroes and much more. Get your name and wedding date in lights on its jumbo Las Vegas Boulevard Strip Marquee, make the grandest of entrances to your ceremony in a pink Caddy with smoke and fog effects filling the room. Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has four unique venues – the Main Chapel accommodating up to 80 guests with a stage for the grandest of productions; The Doo Wop Diner for intimate ’50s-themed ceremonies and receptions for up to 10 guests; its outdoor venues – The Boulevard Gazebo featuring a quaint gazebo for up to 32 guests and The Bell Garden offering a covered outdoor wedding option for up to 35 guests. It’s also home to The Vegas Event Center, offering grand weddings and receptions for up to 250 guests in a classic Vegas atmosphere complete with its dining and full bar options. For more information, visit FunVegasWeddings.com or connect socially at @vivalasvegasweddings.About Wed Famously ChapelsWed Famously Chapels is a family-owned and operated company for more than 20 years. It has three chapels within its family of chapels, each with their own unique brand. Vegas Weddings includes eight venues offering upscale and elegant weddings on a budget and is located at 555 South 3rd Street across from the Marriage License Bureau; the world-famous Little White Wedding Chapel, the most iconic and busiest wedding chapel in Las Vegas, offering budget weddings focused on love in its memorable venues including the Tunnel of Love and Little White Chapel and is located at 1301 Las Vegas Blvd.; and Viva Las Vegas Weddings and The Vegas Event Center, offering traditional and themed weddings with receptions for up to 250 guests, that focus on a grand presentation, and is located at 1205 Las Vegas Blvd. For more information on Wed Famously and its family of chapels, call 702-WEDDING (933-3464) or visit VegasWeddings.com.

The Love Smackdown Package at Viva Las vegas Weddings #wwe #wrestlemania #wrestlemaniaweekend

