Courage Under Fire Gala Coming to Nashville, May 23 — A Celebration of Faith, Education, and Cultural Renewal

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Courage Under Fire Gala, a premier national event celebrating faith, education, and cultural renewal, will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. This powerful evening will bring together high-profile voices in media, sports, and ministry to encourage families and individuals to stand boldly for truth and virtue in today’s rapidly changing world.

With a focus on taking back our culture through faith and education, this gala helps expand the mission of Regina Caeli, a classical homeschool hybrid that prioritizes traditional values and supporting families in educating their children.

“Join us for an unforgettable night of encouragement and insight as nationally known speakers share stories of conviction, leadership, and the power of faith,” said Organizer Alissa Walsh. “In a time when core values are being challenged, Courage Under Fire provides a response rooted in tradition, community, and courage.”

“This is more than an event—it’s a movement to bring light into the darkness and equip families to lead with clarity and purpose,” she said.

The evening will feature keynote addresses from high-profile speakers, including:

• Fr. Mike Schmitz

A beloved Catholic priest and educator, Fr. Mike Schmitz is the director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Duluth and the Chaplain for the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He is best known for hosting “The Bible in a Year” and “The Catechism in a Year” podcasts with Ascension, which have ranked at the top of global charts. Fr. Mike is known for his dynamic preaching and his ability to connect timeless truths with today’s challenges.

• Kirk Cameron

Actor, producer, and advocate for faith and family, Kirk Cameron rose to fame as Mike Seaver on the hit television series “Growing Pains.” Today, he is known for his inspirational films such as “Fireproof” and “Lifemark,” and for his work promoting values-based education and parenting. Cameron is also the creator of “The Homeschool Awakening” documentary and hosts “Takeaways with Kirk Cameron” on TBN.

• Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh is a best-selling author, producer, actor, cultural commentator, and host of “The Matt Walsh Show” at The Daily Wire. He is known for engaging conversations around family, gender, and traditional values. Walsh is the writer and narrator of the acclaimed documentary “What Is a Woman?” and the author of several popular books that explore issues facing modern culture with wit and clarity. Walsh's latest film, “Am I Racist?” ranked 4th in the box office and ranks the #1 documentary of the year.

• Michael Knowles

Michael Knowles is the host of “The Michael Knowles Show” on The Daily Wire. A Yale graduate, best-selling author, and sought-after speaker, Knowles is known for his thoughtful defense of free speech, virtue, and reason. His books include “Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds,” and he regularly contributes to national conversations on education, politics, and cultural leadership.

• Harrison Butker

Three-time Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history and a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs. A graduate of Georgia Tech and a team captain in college, Butker is known for his leadership both on and off the field. He is a dedicated husband, father, and advocate for living with purpose and integrity, and he frequently speaks on the importance of faith and family.

“Each of these speakers brings a unique voice and an unwavering commitment to truth, virtue, and courage,” said Walsh. “Their presence reflects the mission of this event: to inspire individuals to live boldly and build a culture rooted in faith and conviction.”

These influential leaders will share powerful insights on overcoming fear, defending truth, and making a lasting impact. Attendees will be encouraged to embrace their calling with courage, conviction, and faith.

An Evening of Inspiration and Purpose

At a time when cultural values are being challenged, the Courage Under Fire Gala seeks to equip individuals to stand firm in their beliefs and lead with integrity. The event will highlight the importance of faith-driven leadership and the role of education in shaping future generations.

Proceeds from the gala will support the mission of Courage Under Fire to take back our culture through conservative, faith filled networking events such as the gala, weekend retreats, and other collaborative fundraising events.

Regina Caeli Academy serves families seeking Christ-centered learning by providing a classical hybrid education in the Catholic tradition. RCA’s mission is to train the mind to form the soul. Courage Under Fire comes alongside this mission and takes it further by modeling this training in taking a faithful stand and setting the example for students through the gala and other events that help change the culture.

Event Details

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Magnolia Terrace, Nashville, Tenn.

6–9:30 p.m.: Pre-screening of "Triumph of the Heart"

6–7 p.m.: VIP Cocktail Hour

7–9 p.m.: Movie Screening

9–9:30 p.m.: Q&A with Director

Friday, May 23, 2025

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Tennessee Ballroom, Nashville, Tenn.

Attire: Formal; black tie optional

9–10 a.m.: Mass with Fr. Mike Schmitz (arrive by 8:30 a.m. for check-in)

12–1:30 p.m.: January Donovan – "The Art of Being a Woman" (open to all guests)

12–1:30 p.m.: Media Summit – Influencers, producers, directors, talent, podcasters, and news outlets networking

12–3 p.m.: VIP Lounge

4–5 p.m.: Private VIP event with Fr. Mike Schmitz

4:30–5:30 p.m.: Photo op and meet-and-greet with speakers

Location: Presidential Ballroom

5:30 p.m.: Doors Open

6–8:30 p.m.: Gala Dinner and Speeches

8:30–11 p.m.: Whiskey and Cigar Afterparty (invite-only)

Limited tickets available.

To purchase tickets, visit: CourageUnderFireGala.org

Courage Under Fire is a national initiative dedicated to strengthening families, upholding moral values, and inspiring the next generation through faith, education, and cultural leadership. Through compelling speakers and transformative discussions, the gala equips individuals to live with faith, courage, and conviction in their daily lives.

