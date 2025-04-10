Child Abuse Prevention Month: We All Play a Role in Keeping Children Safe

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) is reminding the community that everyone has a role to play in preventing child abuse and neglect.

"Protecting children is a shared responsibility," said Kathryn Ptak, DCS Director. "Whether you are a parent, neighbor, teacher, or friend, there are steps each of us can take to help create safe, nurturing environments where children can thrive."

Here are seven ways you can help prevent child abuse and neglect; now and throughout the year: