Child Abuse Prevention Month: We All Play a Role in Keeping Children Safe
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) is reminding the community that everyone has a role to play in preventing child abuse and neglect.
"Protecting children is a shared responsibility," said Kathryn Ptak, DCS Director. "Whether you are a parent, neighbor, teacher, or friend, there are steps each of us can take to help create safe, nurturing environments where children can thrive."
Here are seven ways you can help prevent child abuse and neglect; now and throughout the year:
- Lend a hand to a relative or friend. Parenting can be rewarding, but it also comes with stress. If you see someone struggling, offer to babysit or help with household tasks so they can take a break.
- Recognize the signs of abuse. Signs may include unexplained injuries, withdrawal from loved ones, inappropriate behavior, changes in eating or sleeping habits, and sudden anger. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s important to speak up.
- Be thoughtful before disciplining a child. Discipline should guide and teach, not punish. Avoid disciplining when you’re angry, and consider using time-outs or taking away privileges to encourage better behavior.
- Promote programs in your community. Get involved by sponsoring after-school activities, teaching parenting classes, or mentoring youth. Community involvement can be a strong line of defense against child abuse.
- Take time for yourself. Self-care isn’t selfish. Addressing your own needs helps you stay calm and patient, especially when parenting challenges arise. Don’t be afraid to ask for support when you need it.
- Support prevention programs. The most effective way to stop abuse is to prevent it before it starts. Learn more about at the DCS Office of Prevention webpage.
- If you see something, say something: If you have reason to believe a child is being abused or witness child abuse or neglect, call 1-888-SOS-CHILD to report the abuse to DCS.
